A controversial penalty kick gave visiting Centennial a 1-1 tie with the Panthers in varsity girls soccer action from Thursday.
The kick came with less than three minutes left in the match and Central High up 1-0. At issue was whether the Eagles player tripped over the ball or was pushed. The referee saw the latter, blew his whistle, and the game soon was tied.
Joseleen Martinez, a senior center back for the Panthers, was the defender of record. She disagreed with the call.
“The girl had passed my last left defender and it was up to me to go for the ball, and I went straight up with the girl,” said Martinez. “I went straight up with the girl and I got the ball, but then the girl tripped over the ball, and she fell, and the ref called a foul. And I should explain that it wasn’t a foul.”
To that point, Central had played perhaps its best half of the young season, Martinez said.
“In the first half we were kind of playing their game, but in the second half we were connecting more,” she said. “We played well.”
Senior striker Amanda McArthur scored at the 10-minute mark to give Central (0-0-1) the lead. The ball split two defenders and “I just happened to get a foot on it, passed the defenders and then placed it in the bottom left corner” of the net.
For a few moments, it was just McArthur and the goalie. She described her thoughts as “take a deep breath, and it’s just, ‘I am the ball’.” McArthur waited for the goalie to come off her line a bit. She did just that, and McArthur aimed for the bottom corner.
McArthur saw a different Panthers team after intermission.
“I feel like we had a lot more chances. And the attacking quarter of our team came out in the second half a little more hyped, with more energy. I feel like we had more possessions than they did in the second-half. Unfortunately, that was just an unlucky call at the end of the game, which led to our unfortunate tie.”
Panthers Coach Roberto Arteaga reviewed the film and he said it showed it was a ball-induced trip, not a push. But he added the film also showed Central had opportunities to quiet any hope of a comeback.
“It was just one call,” said Arteaga. “But we shouldn’t be in that position. We had multiple chances where we should have put this game out of reach, to where we basically gave them life. These types of teams, we should be making sure we don’t let them feel comfortable, that they still have a chance of winning the game, or tieing the game.”
This marked the Panthers’ first action since Aug. 24 when they were at the McMinnville jamboree. Their Aug. 31 non-league match against Reynolds was canceled due to a hazardous air alert in Troutdale. The layoff showed in his team’s performance against the Eagles, said Arteaga.
“We were rusty,” he said. “We didn’t start getting into a groove until probably five minutes left in the first half. The second half was much better.”
Arteaga sees improvement in the girls’ play, but he also wants to see more chemistry and cohesiveness on the pitch. They have three games to work on this before Mid-Willamette Conference action begins Tuesday, Sept. 26, versus Lebanon.
Until then, there are non-conference games at Sandy today (Wednesday), versus Roosevelt at home on Tuesday, 7 p.m.,
