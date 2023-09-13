Girls Soccer

Aliyah Corona Corales (9), of Central, battles for the ball against Centennial. Thursday’s match ended in a 1-1 draw.

 Photo by Lance Masterson

A controversial penalty kick gave visiting Centennial a 1-1 tie with the Panthers in varsity girls soccer action from Thursday.

The kick came with less than three minutes left in the match and Central High up 1-0. At issue was whether the Eagles player tripped over the ball or was pushed. The referee saw the latter, blew his whistle, and the game soon was tied.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.