What a difference a run makes.
After three one-run victories in a three-game sweep last week, the defending champion Campesinos remained hot – and pulled within a half-game of first place in the Mavericks Independent Baseball League at Volcanoes Stadium.
The Campesinos edged the Salem-Keizer Volcanoes 12-11, 5-4 and 5-4 – taking the second and third games in extra innings. That gave the Camps a four-game win streak and a 9-1 record over their last 10 games.
The Portland Mavericks, meanwhile, took two out of three from the Salem Senators last week, winning 11-9 and 11-10 before falling 9-2.
The results left the Mavericks atop the four-team, second-year league with a 19-16 record. The Campesinos are 17-15. The Volcanoes are third at 16-17, two games behind the Mavericks. The Senators are 15-19, 3 ½ games behind the Mavs.
The Mavericks have the lead despite having the worst run differential of all the teams. They are minus-30, having scored 238 runs and allowed 268. The Volcanoes are plus-18, the Senators plus-11 and the Campesinos plus-1.
This week’s game days and times:
Volcanoes-Campesinos at 6:35 p.m. Thursday, 1 p.m. Friday and 6:35 p.m. Saturday, and Mavericks-Senators at 6:35 p.m. Friday, 1 p.m. Saturday and 5:05 p.m. Sunday.
Here’s a rundown of last week’s six games:
On Thursday, July 28, the Camps won a shootout 12-11 over the Volcanoes. Hugo Garcia’s two-run home run in the top of the eighth inning pulled the Canoes even at 11-11. In the bottom of the eighth, Josh Rego hit a solo home run to regain the lead for the Camps. Relief pitcher Andrew Willmon retired the Vols 1-2-3 in the ninth.
Rego finished 3 for 5. For the Volcanoes, Jose Villa was 4 for 6 and Hugo Garcia 4 for 5 with a home run and four RBIs. Also for the Canoes, Matt Holliday was 3 for 5 with an HR, and Shoma Yoshida went 3 for 5.
On Friday, the league had two tight games.
The Camps’ winning run in their first 5-4, eighth-inning victory came on a bloop hit by second baseman Mante Woods. He also drove in a run with a double. For the Volcanoes, outfielder Carlos Cuevas was 2 for 4 with two RBIs.
The Mavericks won a nine-inning game 11-9 thanks in part to a four-run eighth in which they had four hits and four walks and benefited from two wild pitches and a passed ball.
Outfielders Alex Emerson and Wilfre Favelo led the Mavs’ attack. Emerson was 4 for 4 with three RBIs, and Favelo was 4 for 5 as Portland outhit Salem 16-8. In relief, Bradley Thomas and Brayan Rodriguez each tossed two innings without giving up a run, and they combined to allow just one hit. For the Senators, shortstop Garrett Kueber went 4 for 5 with three doubles and a triple and three RBIs.
In the Camps’ 5-4 win in 10 innings on Saturday, the Volcanoes got a sacrifice fly from Quintin Alexander in the top of the 10th for a 4-3 lead. The Camps tied the score on a bases-loaded walk, and then it was Woods again with the winning hit.
Also Saturday, the Mavericks came through 11-10 in a game shortened to seven innings because of the heat. The Mavs trailed 9-3 after the Senators scored eight times in the fourth inning. The Mavs put together a run in the fifth, four in the sixth and three in the seventh to go in front 11-10, and Sammy Mercedes blanked the Senators in the bottom of the seventh to get the win.
Six players had two hits apiece for the Mavericks, and three of them (Emerson, Jayden Hanna and Rodny Rodriguez) had two RBIs. Andres Green homered and had three RBIs for Salem.
The Senators won 9-2 over the Mavs on Sunday, pulling away with five runs in the seventh for their seven-run advantage. Blayze Arcano drove in two runs for Salem.
