It’s like the Capital Pioneers are traveling on their own version of a Route 66.
In their drive to the national playoffs, the Pioneers just chalked up six wins without a loss for the second year in a row in regular-season Women’s Football Alliance play.
And, for the second year in a row, the Pioneers are headed to the Southwest to meet the Arizona Outkast in a first-round game.
“This is a very talented team,” Capital coach Mike Putnam said of his Salem-based tackle football crew, which plays its home games at McNary High.
The Pioneers finished their 2022 regular season at 6-0 (one forfeit included) when they posted a 36-18 victory over the Portland Shockwave on Saturday night at McNary.
Arizona finished with a 4-1 record but had a slightly higher power ranking, which gave the Outkast the right to host its June 11 playoff showdown with the Pioneers in the Phoenix area.
A year ago, Capital went to Arizona and lost handily (55-0). It was the Pioneers’ first postseason experience, and the temperature (well over 100 degrees) didn’t make things easier for them. But they are preparing differently for their return and another crack at a formidable foe.
“They’re big and strong,” Pioneers outside linebacker/running back Jennifer Kennedy said of the Outkast. “But I think we’ll be ready for them. We’re doing a lot more conditioning to get ready for this game, and we’ll be better hydrated and ready for the heat.”
The Pioneers were ready – and motivated – for last week’s game against the Shockwave. The Capital players knew they needed a win to get into the playoffs – a one-loss season wouldn’t have been good enough – and that they had a shot with a big win to finish ahead of Arizona in the rankings.
