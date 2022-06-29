Itemizer-Observer
Seasons usually end too soon.
And that was the case for members of the Capital Pioneers.
The women’s tackle football team, which primarily has players from the Salem area, including Polk County, lost 40-8 at the Arizona Outkast in the first round of the Women’s Football Alliance playoffs.
It was the second year in a row the Outkast prevailed against visiting Capital in the first round. In 2021, Arizona won 57-0, also in night-game temperatures well above 100 degrees.
The Pioneers were an improved team in what was their second season, however, and in regular-season games they doubled their total record to 12-0 with another 6-0 mark.
Those six wins (one by forfeit) gave Capital another Pacific Northwest championship and were enough for them to rank high enough for a return to the national playoffs.
“We were a lot more prepared (for the playoffs) this year,” said player Rebecca Fineran, who also is president of the Salem Women’s Football Association that is the umbrella of the team. “Our players did a really good job of not allowing the heat to mentally affect them. Last year, it did. This year, it was really positive.”
The Outkast broke long gainers for scores or to set up scores, “and we didn’t break any of ours,” Fineran said.
Losing left a void in the lives of the players and coaches, who all had spent months going to one or more live practices and attending Zoom and strategy sessions.
“Players were saying, ‘Why am I so sad?’ in the days after the Arizona game,” Fineran said. “We’re all sad because this is bigger than football – this is your group, your family, your people. And it’s tough not having that next immediate goal of a game or practice, not getting together.”
Now the talk turns to next season, and there is optimism about 2023.
The Pioneers probably will start gathering in October and November for skills camps and then get going full speed in early January.
The Pioneers’ numbers grew this year, with the program getting close to 30 players, although injuries kept the game roster in the low 20s.
Organizers hope to keep adding depth. It could help as the season marches on, or in a hot weather playoff game.
“I’ve only had an indication from one player that she might not be back, and that’s because she’s moving to California,” said Mike Putnam, the Sprague High football assistant coach who served as head coach of the Pioneers this year.
Putnam’s Pioneers staff consisted of Tim Valdivieso, Jeron Tobar and Steve Polanski.
While coaches for next year are yet to be determined, Putnam’s hat is in the ring.
“If they’re happy to have me back, I would love to come back,” he said, adding that “I could not be prouder and happier with the performance of the staff.”
The coaches work on a volunteer basis, getting only some financial help with travel.
It’s just as a big or bigger a commitment in all ways for the players. Including a $325 player fee, a $35 league fee and the money needed for a uniform and gear and to get to games, Fineran said it costs each player about $2,000 for a season.
The team is working on a 2022 awards banquet, and two of its players – Alyssa Flores and Clarissa Adams – have been chosen to play in the WFA All-American Game. That showcase takes place on July 9 at Canton, Ohio, at the home of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
Others receiving All-American honors this year from the Pioneers were Jennifer Kennedy, Ashley Watkins and Fineran on the second team and Danielle Dunn and WillieLee Missouri on the third team.
Putnam said he kept things pretty simple, offensively and defensively, during the 2022 season. For example, “we always had our tight end line up on the right side.”
With Katie Girten, assistant women’s basketball coach at Western Oregon, taking full-time quarterback duties as the season progressed, the Pioneers showed signs of adding more of a passing threat to their solid run game.
“We would love to expand on the passing game next year,” Putnam said. “There were times I wanted to open up more this past season, but we were extremely basic.”
Home games were played at McNary High this year, and Fineran said she feels the required application process could lead to the Pioneers returning there next season.
One big question is what WFA level the Pioneers want to play at in 2023. The past two years, they’ve been in Division 3. A move up to Division 2 will be considered.
“It’s doable. I wonder if that is the right move, though,” Fineran said.
To go from D2 to D3 takes, among other things, having a minimum of 30 players as opposed to 25.
Above D2 is the pro division, which requires more players, a higher fee and lots of advertising, marketing and social media, and is clearly contested at a different level of football skill.
The Outkast, by the way, lost in the second-round D3 semifinals. They fell 24-2 Saturday at the OKC Lady Force in Oklahoma City. OKC Lady Force will meet the Capital City Savages for the D3 title on July 9 at Canton. The Savages beat the Carolina Phoenix 42-6.
The Salem association has more than tackle football on its plate. It will launch a flag football program in August.
Fineran said it’ll be a six-week league with tournament-style play. It’s for women ages 17 and up. The SWFA is checking to see if rival teams the Portland Shockwave and Oregon Cougars (based in Eugene) would be interested in getting involved, too.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.