Under new Head Coach Tim Valdivieso, the Capital Pioneers womens tackle football team in Salem will be holding tryouts on Oct. 8 from 10-11:30 a.m. at McNary High School.
In their previous two seasons, the Pioneers posted a 6-0 record in the regular season and lost in the first round of playoffs both times.
