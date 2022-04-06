Itemizer-Observer
The Capital Pioneers are about to see what they can do for an encore.
Last year, as a new member of the Women’s Football Alliance, the Pioneers went 6-0 before losing in the playoffs on the road against the Arizona Outkast.
The Pioneers have a new coach in Mike Putnam, several new players and a new season that starts at 5:30 p.m. Saturday at McNary High against the Oregon Cougars, who are based in Eugene.
Putnam is cautiously optimistic and says his players are “pretty excited” because “they feel this is a better version of the Pioneers.”
The Pioneers scrimmaged recently against the Cougars and the Portland Shockwave.
“We did well, but we certainly didn’t dominate,” Putnam said.
The roster isn’t deep – about 22 players – so “everybody’s going to play,” Putnam said.
The coach sees plenty of capable performers, including Willielee Missouri, who can line up in a variety of spots, including wingback, wide receiver, outside linebacker, safety and defensive back, and is a dangerous kick and punt returner.
“She’s one of the most dynamic all-around, all-purpose players in Division 3 women’s football in the nation,” Putnam said. “She makes special things happen.”
Putnam, the defensive line/assistant offensive line coach for Sprague High, mentions others to watch: tight end-running back-linebacker Maria Rivera, running back-linebacker Jennifer Kennedy, receiver-defensive back-quarterback Katie Girten, running back-tight end-defensive lineman Alyssa Flores and two-way up front players Ashley Watkins, Rebecca Fineran, Kala Moynihan, Yasmin Herrera, Jessica Schrader and Renee Gonzales.
With a host of returning players up front, that “will be a real strength of our team,” he said.
The Pioneers will run a pistol wing-T offense with the QB out of a shotgun. Cascade High, where Putnam once coached, has used the formation successfully.
“I wanted an offense we can use to pound the ball and control the clock but that also allows us to get the ball into the hands of several different running backs,” Putnam said.
After their opener, the Pioneers then will have a week off before playing host to the Seattle Spartans at McNary on April 23.
Road games follow, at Portland on April 30, at the Kern Country Crusaders in Bakersfield, California, on May 7, and visiting the Spartans on May 21 in Everett, Washington.
On May 28, the Pioneers return home to face the Shockwave.
If all goes well, Capital will be back in the playoffs which begin June 11.
