PORTLAND—Closing out his indoor season with a runner-up result in Seattle, Western Oregon’s Max Carmona was named the GNAC Indoor Track & Field Runner of the Week, the league announced on Monday.
Carmona placed second overall in the 800-meter run at the SPU Final Qualifier by clocking a time of 1:54.56. The mark was good for the third-fastest time in the GNAC this season.
