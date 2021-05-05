Itemizer-Observer report
DALLAS – McNary, a 6A non-league opponent, snapped the Dragons’ two-gaming winning streak on Monday.
The Celts, which have not lost a game this season (10-0, 3-0 Mountain Valley Conference), defeated Dallas/Falls City 10-5 Monday at the Dragons’ home field.
Before falling to McNary, Dallas (5-4, 3-0 Mid-Willamette Conference) won lopsided victories against non-conference opponent McKay 15-0 on April 28 and league foe North Salem 19-2 on Thursday.
The Dragons remain undefeated against conference opponents as it enters the latter part of the season. The final five games of the season are against in-conference teams, including West Albany, which also has a perfect conference record. Dallas faces the Bulldogs on Friday, but plays Silverton first on Wednesday (today) on the road. The game starts at 4:30 p.m.
The Dragons complete a busy week with home games versus South Albany at 10 a.m. on Saturday and Central on Monday at 4:30 p.m.
