DALLAS — Central Panthers girls won five of 11 events in a three-way swim meet with Dallas and Lebanon last week at Dallas Aquatic Center.
Gentry Hagedorn claimed two individual events and teamed with Taylor Hagedorn, Sarah Cooper and anchor Madison Hanson to capture the girls 200-yard medley relay, and the same four swimmers (Cooper anchoring) won the 200 free relay.
Gentry Hagedorn was first in the 50 freestyle and 100 butterfly.
Taylor Hagedorn won the 100 breaststroke.
For the Central boys, Cash Hagedorn took first place in the 500 freestyle and 100 breaststroke. He also anchored the victorious boys 400 freestyle relay, joined by Haven Wenzel, Alfredo Ortiz and Riley Young.
Dallas swimmers were productive, too.
Lonny Stork had victories for the girls team in the 200 individual medley and 500 freestyle.
On the boys team, the Dragons’ Vasili Karatzas was first in the 100 butterfly and 100 freestyle, and Cadin McMillian was the winner of the 200 IM.
Dallas had seven of its eight program members available for the meet, the other out with an illness.
Other Dragon highlights included Isaac Santille’s personal best by eight seconds in the boys 50 free and personal records in the girls 50 free by Molly Parsons and Rory Parsons.
“We competed very well,” Dallas coach Sean Condon said.
Karatzas, McMillian, Aidan Condon and anchor Santille were second in the boys 200 medley relay. McMillian added a second in the 100 breaststroke.
Central had runner-up finishes by Cooper in the girls 100 free, Hanson in the girls 200 free, Taylor Hagedorn in the girls 500 free, Wenzel in the boys 50 free, and by the boys 200 free relay team squad of Riley Young, Ortiz, Wenzel and anchor Cash Hagedorn.
Boys team scores were Lebanon 88, Central 40 and Dallas 34.
Lebanon came out on top in girls points as well with 97 to 58 for Central and 18 for Dallas.
Combined scores: Lebanon 185, Central 98 and Dallas 52.
Dallas and Central will be back at Dallas Aquatic Center on Tuesday, Jan. 18, in a three-way Mid-Willamette Conference meet including Crescent Valley.
The West Salem Titans swept their dual meet last week with McKay.
The West Salem girls won 135-22, and the boys won 110-33.
“Nice job by everyone,” coach Dan Evans said.
It was the first win of the season for the Titans boys.
“I know we can get a few more if we continue to swim events we might not really like to do and keep improving,” Evans said.
The Titans turned in 26 PR times, several by swimmers in their events for the first time.
Reyna Macias and Kaden Oprea were the team’s top girls and boys scorers, each netting 16 points.
The girls’ most improved honor went to Maya Garcia Schafer with a total improvement of 23.49 seconds. Three boys were very close in improved times, with Grason Dalke at 15.63 seconds, Duc Ngo 21.95 seconds and Mika Oprea 25.16 seconds.
Dalke had three personal records, while Mika Oprea had two bests, as did Brooke Colachico for the girls.
The West Salem girls won all 11 events, and the boys were first in all but one race.
Macias and Emily Silldorff each collected two individual firsts. Macias took first in the 200 individual medley and 100 breaststroke. Silldorff won the 200 freestyle and 100 butterfly.
Each also was on a winning relay, too. Macias hooked up with Caitlin Waldner, Mia Piexoto and Paige Anderson in the 200 medley relay. Silldorff teamed with Waldner, Natalie Peterson-Hunt and Hailey Heflin in the 400 free relay.
Dalke won the 200 free and 100 backstroke, Kaden Oprea won the 200 IM and 100 breaststroke, and Mika Oprea won the 100 butterfly and 500 free.
West Salem’s winning boys 200 medley relay team consisted of Aaron Petrone, Alonso Soto-Guzman, Kaden Oprea and anchor CJ Shuldberg.
The Titans got their final win in the boys 400 relay, which had Mika Oprea, Chase Oliver, Ngo and Soren Indebrigtsen.
The next two-way Mountain Valley Conference dual meet for the Titans is Friday at South Albany, at Albany Community Pool.
Evans also was hoping to have the Titans swim Thursday against North Salem and West Albany at Kroc Community Center. That was on the schedule, tentatively, at the end of last week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.