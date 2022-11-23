Itemizer-Observer
In 2021 the Panther boys basketball team made their return to the postseason following two bumpy seasons in 2019 and 2020 that saw a combined eight wins. This season Central won’t be sneaking up on anyone as plenty of impactful players are making their return. Leading scorer and rebounder Chase Nelson will lead a loaded group of players who have a new goal in mind of making a run in the playoffs.
“The biggest thing last season was we were able to get back into the playoffs which was a big deal for our program and school,” said head coach Dean Sanderson. “We ended up finishing fourth in the league and played a competitive playoff game against Wilsonville who eventually won the state title so we took a step in the right direction for sure.”
Last season, the Panthers gave up the second least amount of points in the conference just 10 points behind Silverton who was first. This year Central will hope to match their offense with their defensive prowess as the returning players will get a boost from new players like Mikey Young and Sherwood transfer Kai Bennett.
“I think I’m the most excited about our depth, our athleticism, and our ability to kind of play in different ways,” said Sanderson. “I think we can guard people this year that we weren’t able to guard last year and I think we can mix up potentially how we attack teams. I just think that our length, our athleticism, and our depth is going to be a big advantage this year. But probably another important thing is we got Mikey Young back who hasn’t played since his freshman year.”
Young tore his ACL the first practice of that COVID season, missing both his sophomore and junior seasons.
“And he’s a dynamic kid for us, so that’s a huge addition. And our new transfer Kai Bennett from Sherwood is about 6’3, really athletic and kind of a defensive nightmare and he’ll be a big plus for us too,” Sanderson said.
Along with Nelson and Young, the Panthers will see the return of Aaron Cooper, Estaban Chavez, Dominic Castanon and Matt Quin return who all played significant minutes. The Panthers will waste no time testing their mettle as they welcome defending 4A state champions Cascade to the Panther Pit on Dec. 2 at 7 p.m.
“As of right now our goals are to advance further than we did last year,” said Sanderson. “I think we’re in a position, if we play well and execute, to win a lot of league games this year. And so, the expectations are definitely raised from our coaching staff and our players, but we also know that comes with a target on your back. Last year at times we were overmatched against some teams like Silverton, Crescent Valley and Wilsonville. But this year I don’t think that will be the case since we have size, talent and depth that we haven’t had in the years past.”
Sanderson added it’s an old rivalry against Cascade that goes back to previous leagues.
“Cascade beat us last year and they have a ton of talent. So that’s going to be a big test right out of the gate and a fun game for us to play at home on a Friday night. And starting the season against the defending 4A state champions will be a big test for us,” Sanderson said.
