CHS boys basketball

Dominic Castanon is among the returning senior leaders for Central this season.

 Photo Courtesy - Eddie Bruning

Itemizer-Observer

In 2021 the Panther boys basketball team made their return to the postseason following two bumpy seasons in 2019 and 2020 that saw a combined eight wins. This season Central won’t be sneaking up on anyone as plenty of impactful players are making their return. Leading scorer and rebounder Chase Nelson will lead a loaded group of players who have a new goal in mind of making a run in the playoffs.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.