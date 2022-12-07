Itemizer-Observer
The Central boys basketball team had a tough task ahead of them as they opened the season against defending 4A state champions Cascade on Dec. 2. The contest was virtually back and forth the entire way until with a few minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, when Cascade pulled away late to earn the win 58-47.
“I liked how hard we played,” said head coach Dean Sanderson. “I felt like our guys were up for the challenge and ready to play. I thought Cascade had a bit of an advantage with it being their second game. Anytime you play your first game, there’s a lot of emotion. I thought we made some uncharacteristic mistakes that I think we can clean up as we look at the film and get back to practice. But the things I liked were just that we played hard and played together.”
Juniors Kai Bennett and Esteban Chavez led Central in scoring with 16 and 13 points. Seniors Chase Nelson and Michael Young also each added eight and seven points. Nelson and Bennett also cleaned up well on the glass totaling 10 and eight rebounds each.
Cascade’s Landon Knox opened the contest with the first eight points for the Cougars including two threes giving the visitors an early 8-2 lead. Central had multiple good looks at the hoop but nothing seemed to be falling for the Panthers as Knox ended the first quarter with four more points giving Cascade the 13-6 lead.
The Cougars used a 1-3-1 zone on defense to slow down the Panthers offense and the Cascade length on the perimeter gave the home team some fits. Central however cut the deficit down to two points before going into halftime. Nelson, Chavez and Bennett all scored in the final two minutes making the score 23-21 going into the break.
“Their point guard (Knox) had 18 of their first half points,” said Sanderson. “So our big adjustment was putting Kai (Bennett) on him and that slowed him down. Offensively we struggled to get anything going and that was primarily my fault. And when a team goes zone early in the season they have a bit of an advantage but we have to execute better.”
The third quarter saw multiple lead changes and ties with each point being matched by the other team. As the quarter was coming to a close Chavez drove hard to the basket and gave the Panthers a small edge in the final seconds leading 37-35.
The first five minutes of the final quarter was a continuation of the third, neither team separated by more than three points. Cascade became a little more aggressive with their zone causing the Panthers offense to slow down. The Cougars broke a 45-45 tie with under three minutes remaining and began to slowly pull away as Central’s shots just weren’t finding the bottom of the net. Chavez made a pull up jumpshot with under a minute remaining but Cascade since that three minute mark went on to outscore Central 13-2 and came away with the win 58-47.
The Panthers will hope to build on the positives Dec. 9 when they travel to Canby with a start time set for 7 p.m.
“We’ve got four days of practice here to fix a few things,” said Sanderson. “So we’ll work more on getting in shape, Kai was cramping in the fourth quarter and a few football guys are still working into it. But I’m looking forward to playing on the road and finding a way to win and get our season going.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.