Michael Young scored seven points and grabbed four rebounds in the Panthers 47-58 loss against Cascade.

 Photo Courtesy – Eddie Bruning

The Central boys basketball team had a tough task ahead of them as they opened the season against defending 4A state champions Cascade on Dec. 2. The contest was virtually back and forth the entire way until with a few minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, when Cascade pulled away late to earn the win 58-47.

