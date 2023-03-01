Central vs Dallas

Senior Chase Nelson led all scorers with 22 points in Central’s 58-52 win over Dallas.

When rivalry games get underway, records are usually thrown out the window. For rematch between the Central and Dallas boys basketball teams, that would be just the case. Both teams exchanged leads and big time plays over the course of 32 minutes. While the home crowd seemed to give the Dragons a little extra boost on senior night, the Panthers made enough plays in the fourth quarter to secure the road victory 58-52.

“We knew that Dallas was going to be energized and play well on their senior night,” said Central head coach Dean Sanderson. “I thought they played well and their best player had a really good game. But when our backs were against the ropes, I thought our best player had some big moments and Kai Bennett really took over in the fourth quarter. It was a really good challenge for us, losing would have been tough so getting the win was a big deal.”

