When rivalry games get underway, records are usually thrown out the window. For rematch between the Central and Dallas boys basketball teams, that would be just the case. Both teams exchanged leads and big time plays over the course of 32 minutes. While the home crowd seemed to give the Dragons a little extra boost on senior night, the Panthers made enough plays in the fourth quarter to secure the road victory 58-52.
“We knew that Dallas was going to be energized and play well on their senior night,” said Central head coach Dean Sanderson. “I thought they played well and their best player had a really good game. But when our backs were against the ropes, I thought our best player had some big moments and Kai Bennett really took over in the fourth quarter. It was a really good challenge for us, losing would have been tough so getting the win was a big deal.”
Senior Chase Nelson led the Panthers with 22 points followed by Bennett with 16 points and Dominic Castasnon with nine. The Dragons had three scorers over double figures as Coven Rotter led the way with 20 followed by Bean Newman with 11 and Kaden Moore with 10.
“I thought we played really well as a group,” said Dallas head coach Jordan Sollman. “I thought we executed the game plan which was when we had possession, making sure we were taking good shots. We went on a couple big runs which were huge but we weren’t really able to put them away. Then we weren’t able to get some offense going down the stretch and they were able to make more plays toward the end than we did and that’s really what it came down to.”
Nelson and Bennett combined to score the first Central points as the Panthers got out to a quick lead. Central got up by as much as six in the first quarter following an Andrew Taufa’asau three pointer. But a Moore bucket for Dallas kept the home Dragons within four going into the second quarter.
The Panthers opened the second quarter with a score. But the ensuing five minutes would be all Dragons as four different Dallas players were a part of a 16-0 scoring run. The Dallas lead got as high as eight during their run. However Nelson and Castanon pulled the Panthers back even with a minute remaining before the half. With 15 seconds left in the quarter Newman’s three for Dallas was the difference as the Dragons went into the intermission with a lead 27-24.
“We talked a lot at halftime about how it’s not just a 16-minute game,” said Sollman. “We need to play hard for all 32 minutes and we made it a point in our pre-game talk to not let them out physical us. Like they did at their place when they got out to a big lead. So then we went back over where we felt like our advantages were.”
After both teams exchanged scores in the early part of the third quarter, the game was stopped due to a medical emergency involving a Dallas player. Medics arrived on the scene and transported the player to the hospital who later returned home safely.
Following a long pause, both teams got a few minutes to warm back up and returned to game action. Rotter and Cole Ratzlaff combined to make three three pointers to run the Dragons’ lead up to double digits at 12. Again, the Panthers responded right back with a 9-0 run of their own to close the third quarter down only 44-41.
Bennett was instrumental in the fourth quarter for the Panthers tallying 10 points in the first six minutes as Central went back in front 54-48.
“I liked his aggressiveness,” said Sanderson. “He went right at the rim and didn’t back down and didn’t fade away. He went right at people and was able to finish. I liked his energy throughout the whole game and hopefully he’s playing his best basketball at the end of the year.”
The Dragons only scored four points until the final minute of the game. Moore’s and Rotter’s points brought the Dragons closer but Central’s free throws in the final few seconds secured their second win over Dallas on the season.
Central has one more league game ahead of the state playoffs when they travel to Woodburn on Feb. 28 with the results to be determined after the IO’s press time.
“It’s a great game for us,” said Sanderson. “It’s a playoff team we get to play right before the playoffs start. So it’s a playoff-like game and we’re hoping we can have a playoff-like performance to try and get a win.”
Dallas also finished out their league schedule on Feb. 28 at Silverton with the results to be determined after the IO’s press time.
“We didn’t play our best ball against them last time,” said Sollman. “I think the biggest thing I’m going to be preaching is resilience because there’s going to be a lot of energy coming from Silverton. It’s their senior night and I know they want to go out with a win just like we do. So there’s going to be a lot of energy and we have to make sure we’re prepared.”
