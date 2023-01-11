Itemizer-Observer
In their first meeting of the season at the Capitol City Classic on Dec. 20, the Central boys basketball team crushed Silverton in the rebounding department en route to a 68-50 victory. However, the Foxes returned the favor, doing just enough in the fourth quarter to outlast the visiting Panthers, handing Central their first league loss 53-48.
“Silverton played well,” said head coach Dean Sanderson. “They played a lot better than they did in the first matchup and I think playing them on their home floor was part of that. I think right now we’re struggling to find our offense. We need to work on getting back out in transition and moving without the basketball once the ball goes to the inside.”
Senior Chase Nelson led the Panthers offensively being the only one in double digits with 21 points. Esteban Chavez, Aaron Cooper and Dominic Castanon all chipped in six points each.
In a low-scoring physical first quarter, Silverton and Central almost reached seven team fouls a piece. Castanon scored in the last five seconds of the quarter to bring the Panthers within three points of Silverton at 10-7 before heading into the second.
The Foxes held a slim lead over the Panthers for most of the quarter until Nelson scored on back-to-back possessions to even the score at 17. However in the last 1:48 until halftime, Silverton went on a nine-point scoring run to take a 26-17 advantage.
“We really wanted to up our pressure on them,” said Sanderson. “But the only way we could do that was to stop turning the ball over and making our shots. So we could have time to set up our defense and not be guarding them in transition all the time. I think we did a good job forcing some turnovers in the first half and we got a few five-second counts called on them.”
Nelson sparked a big Central run to open the second half scoring six of the Panther’s first eight points. Later Chavez and Cooper combined to score 10 more points, propelling the Panthers in front 35-31.
The fourth quarter scoring wouldn’t be the same as the first points for Central came with 1:53 left in the game.
During that span, Silverton flew back in front scoring 15 unanswered points to lead 46-37. Things didn’t get more manageable for the Panthers as starters Chavez and Kai Bennett fouled out in the last couple of minutes. Central got back within three after Nelson and Kadin Pruett knocked down back-to-back three-pointers with 40 seconds remaining. From there, nothing else would go down for the Panthers besides a last-second three from Pruett. Five free throws put the win on ice for Silverton.
Central will be at home for a showdown against Corvallis, who also sits near the top of the league, on Jan. 12 at 5:30 p.m.
“You know you never want to lose but the hope is, that game wakes us up,” said Sanderson. “It can be hard sometimes to see your flaws when you win. So I hope it’s a blessing in disguise for us so we can refocus ourselves and really open our eyes to the things we need to work on.”
