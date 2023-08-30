CHS Boys Soccer

The Panthers varsity boys soccer team got their kicks in during Monday practice. Central hosts Sunsets at 2 p.m. in their home opener.

 Photo by Lance Masterson

What could go wrong did go wrong for the Central High varsity boys soccer team in 2022.

“We tied one match and lost the rest,” said Jose Becerra, the team’s fifth-year head coach. “We had a lot of injuries. We only had four seniors, and two of them got hurt and one stopped showing up because he had family stuff going on. We had to bring up a lot of players from JV. So it was tough.”

