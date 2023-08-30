What could go wrong did go wrong for the Central High varsity boys soccer team in 2022.
“We tied one match and lost the rest,” said Jose Becerra, the team’s fifth-year head coach. “We had a lot of injuries. We only had four seniors, and two of them got hurt and one stopped showing up because he had family stuff going on. We had to bring up a lot of players from JV. So it was tough.”
The silver lining in all this is that a lot of freshmen and sophomores gained varsity experience. That experience makes for a better, more competitive team this year. Especially if they build on the positives.
“We competed. We played well,” he said. “We will show up to games and do the best we can. I think that will really help us for this season. I feel there’s a lot of depth now, at every position.”
The young Panthers have a better understanding of what coaches want from them, as well.
“So, I think overall we suffered a lot last season. But looking forward to this season, we should have a stronger team, and a stronger program, overall,” said Becerra.
Results from last week’s tournament in McMinnville are encouraging. The boys tied Tualatin (0-0) and Milwaukie (1-1) and lost to the host (4-0). Tualatin and Milwaukie are both Class 6A schools. McMinnville is a Class 5A powerhouse.
“McMinville is usually a pretty good opponent. And to play them, it’s just for us to see the level that we can reach and even, you know, things to work for, like the little things that we are doing,” he said. “To see how they were moving. The endurance their players had.”
While the Panthers played well defensively, they didn’t get into an offensive flow. Becerra said Central needs to improve its on-field communication and pass more aggressively, while using the whole field when they control the ball.
“Overall, it wasn’t an eye-opener. But it was just a good, good feeling just for the players to get a game in, and to see where they are at, and getting some competition in,” said Becerra. “We have a lot of room to grow, for sure.”
Conference play doesn’t begin for several weeks. Which gives Central time to grow in its ability to see and attack the whole field, not just a sliver of it.
“It’s just getting them to realize those little things, and we hope to do it by just doing more on the field, and learning to use the whole space that we have,” said Becerra.
Defense is the team’s strength.
“Everyone is basically back from our back line. Defensive-wise, we’re not really worried, to be honest,” said Becerra. “I think, more than anything, we just need more chemistry.”
That chemistry will get another chance to bond come Thursday when the Panthers host Sunset at 2 p.m.
Mid-Willamette Conference play begins several weeks later and promises to be tough, with teams like McKay, West Albany, Corvallis and Crescent Valley on the docket.
The Panthers had their moments last year, playing their best soccer against some of their toughest conference foes. But they either didn’t close out matches or simply lost steam in the waning moments.
“I think it’s going to be challenging for conference play. But we will be better,” he said. “We have a lot of returning players. I’m looking to compete, that’s the goal. If we’re able to compete, we’ll see what happens.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.