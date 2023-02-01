Itemizer-Observer
A bounce here and a point there can often change the outcome of a close basketball game. For the Central boys basketball team, it seemed like they were one moment away from nearly upsetting a top-five team in the state in Woodburn on Jan. 26. The Panthers got within one possession of tying the score up on many occasions but were never able to do so as a string of late scores ultimately put Woodburn over the hump to win 65-55.
“I thought our guys did a good job embracing how big the game was,” said head coach Dean Sanderson. “Woodburn did a good job of mixing in some different looks on defense that I thought them forcing us to do different things on offense was really the difference for us. But I was proud of our effort and our commitment to try to win.”
Senior Chase Nelson led the Panthers with a double-double totaling 20 points and 10 rebounds. Teammates Esteban Chavez chipped in 14 points and four assists and Michael Young added 10 points and grabbed nine rebounds.
The visiting Bulldogs slowly built a lead in the first quarter, with only three points scored in the first four and a half minutes. Kai Bennett’s free throws got Central in the scoring column. Then the lid came off the hoop near the end of the quarter when Woodburn doubled up Central 12-6.
Woodburn went on a quick 7-0 scoring run to pull ahead to 19-9 with just over five minutes remaining in the second quarter. But the Panthers slowly chipped away at the lead and got back within single digits before halftime when Nelson found teammate Dominic Castanon in the right corner for a three-pointer and Chavez sank one from close range. The Bulldogs led 31-22 at halftime.
“I think the guys are resilient,” said Sanderson. “So I thought getting it within striking distance was important and we made some defensive adjustments which were good for us. And in the second half, we made some tough shots.”
The lead fluctuated between five and 10 for most of the third quarter. Nelson and Bennett combined to bring Central back within five going into the fourth, 46-41.
The same momentum carried into the final period and Central narrowed the lead to one after a Young offensive rebound putback for a score. But Woodburn again pulled away slowly in the ensuing minutes to go back up by 11 with three minutes remaining. The Panthers got as close as eight. But Woodburn secured the victory with late free throws.
Central still remains tied for second in the league standings and will be back at the Panther Pit on Feb. 3 to face South Albany at 7 p.m.
“This will be a big week for us,” said Sanderson. “We want to put ourselves in a position to play in playoffs and getting wins this week will be huge for us.”
