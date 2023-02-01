Central Boys BBall

Central’s Chase Nelson attempts a contested shot over Dallas defenders in a game earlier this season. Nelson recorded a double-double for the Panthers in their Jan. 26 loss to Woodburn, scoring 20 points and grabbing 10 rebounds.

 Photo by Kendrick Murphy/Itemizer-Observer

Itemizer-Observer

A bounce here and a point there can often change the outcome of a close basketball game. For the Central boys basketball team, it seemed like they were one moment away from nearly upsetting a top-five team in the state in Woodburn on Jan. 26. The Panthers got within one possession of tying the score up on many occasions but were never able to do so as a string of late scores ultimately put Woodburn over the hump to win 65-55.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.