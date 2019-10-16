INDEPENDENCE— It’s been a tough week for the Panthers boys soccer team.

On Tuesday, the team (3-5-2 overall, 1-3 Mid-Willamette Conference) fell 2-0 to Lebanon (6-2-1 overall, 1-2 MWC).

Head coach Jose Becerra wasn’t happy with the team’s performance.

“We were over-confident, and it showed throughout the game,” he said.

This loss was the Warrior’s first victory; it caught the Panthers by surprise.

“We thought Lebanon was just going to give us the win, and it came back to bite us,” Becerra said. “We tried to fight, but just did not have it in us. We did not have that desire that we had when we played South Albany and Corvallis.”

At halftime, the Warriors held the Panthers to 1-0, scoring a goal with 48 seconds left to go of the first half.

The Panthers tallied up nine shots-on-goal, with three saves.

Lebanon scored again with a minute and a half left on the clock.

“Credit to Lebanon, they came out fighting and really wanted to win, and it showed in the game,” Becerra said.

Part of the loss came from the team being incomplete: Two players were ineligible to play because of poor grades, and a few others did not see playing time because they arrived to the game 15 minutes before kick-off time.

“Our mentality has to change and we have to take every team seriously,” Becerra said.

On Wednesday, things got even tougher for the team.

Four varsity players, three of whom are starters for the team, chose to leave the program after the coaches sat down and talked with them and a few other players about their eligibility to play.

Thursday’s 6-2 loss at North Salem “was a tough loss, especially since what had happened the day before,” Becerra said. “But the kids that stayed played really hard, and the parents and I were very proud of them. We are moving on and it just means that other players have to step up and fill in some shoes. We have become an even younger team, and we just need to continue to work hard and to improve game by game and day by day.”

Sophomores Kaleb McArthur and Charles Garcia each scored a goal.

“It was a tough match, but we fought and played hard and I couldn’t be anymore proud of my guys,” Becerra said.