INDEPENDENCE — Second-year Central boys basketball coach Dean Sanderson is excited to build on last season.
The Panthers return five starters and all but one member of that 2020-21 team that played in spring 2021.
Central’s record was an unspectacular 4-11, “but I look at a lot of it as a success, as it was an entirely new team,” Sanderson said. The Panthers had to overcome the transfer of two key players and top scorers to West Salem, but they were competitive in a lot of games, including one against the Titans (a five-point loss in which Central had a 3-point try to take the lead in the final minute).
This year’s Panthers return all-league 6-5 post Chase Nelson, four-year starter and second-team all-league point guard Adrien Barba, 5-10, and a wealth of athletes with experience in other sports.
Nelson, the school’s quarterback, will be joined around the basket by another Panther with size. Matt Quinn, a 6-6 sophomore, is “the best shot-blocker I’ve ever had,” said Sanderson, who was head coach for 10 years at McKay.
“Our strength is our interior play,” Sanderson said, including 6-2 senior Brayden Foreman and 6-2 junior Joey Cole in that assessment.
Gabe Cirino, a 5-9 senior, is among the outside players and shooters. Elijah Jones, a 6-0 senior; 6-1 junior Dom Castanon and 6-0 sophomore Andrew Eames figure to be in the mix as well.
Shooting better is a leading objective. “I’ve really challenged our kids,” Sanderson said. “We didn’t shoot it well enough at the varsity level last season. And teams will probably key on Chase, which should give our perimeter guys opportunities.”
Sanderson is hoping for one more positive thing to happen this season. That would be the return of 6-4 junior Mikey Young, a slashing wing who was “the best athlete in our program” but tore an ACL in the first practice before last season. “I’m hoping he can come back toward the end of this season,” Sanderson said.
The Panthers’ freshman team was 14-1 last season, so the program has some depth, and the varsity and junior varsity have been practicing together for the most part going into this preseason.
The tests will come early, starting with Wednesday’s opener at home against Class 6A Benson. After a Friday home game with 4A state contender Cascade, the Panthers will play their next seven games (every game the rest of 2021) on the road. They’ll face another 4A contender in Philomath and 6A Tigard in that stretch.
Sanderson, a 1999 Dallas High grad, said one of his biggest challenges is “just building a rapport with the kids and getting them to understand our expectations.”
And the coach is swapping his more traditional full-court, wide-open offensive approach for something better suited to use the abilities and size of Nelson and Quinn.
“You adjust to the group you have,” Sanderson said. “Chase really emerged as a force for us last season. We’re more suited this year to keep Matt and Chase close to the basket, where they both have a soft touch and can rebound.”
