Central track 3.JPG

The Central track team finished on top of the boys team standings at their home John Oliver Invitational with 121 total points and were propelled by five event wins. West Salem also had some runners in attendance as they finished with 32 points on each of their boys and girls teams which was good for 10th place on both sides. The Panthers girls side finished 15th with eight total points.

“It felt great,” Central head coach Eli Cirino said. “Especially because it’s an event to honor John who has been a part of our program for 48 years. So to honor him like that and to get the win was pretty cool.”

Central track 2.JPG
West Salem track

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.