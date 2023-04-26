The Central track team finished on top of the boys team standings at their home John Oliver Invitational with 121 total points and were propelled by five event wins. West Salem also had some runners in attendance as they finished with 32 points on each of their boys and girls teams which was good for 10th place on both sides. The Panthers girls side finished 15th with eight total points.
“It felt great,” Central head coach Eli Cirino said. “Especially because it’s an event to honor John who has been a part of our program for 48 years. So to honor him like that and to get the win was pretty cool.”
On top of the five event wins, the Panthers also had 16 other athletes finish inside the top 10 of their respective events. Jordan Vega Ramos finished first in the 100m with a season-best time of 11.15 while teammate Kohler Hernandez (11.27) finished third. Myles Crandall (22.76) led his teammates, Jack Burgett (22.87) and Vega Ramos (22.98), who placed second, third, and fourth in the 200m race. Burgett (51.69) led the way in the boys 400m which was another big event for Central as teammates Teo Le (52.65) and Javier Landeros (53.16) also finished third and fourth. Ty Cirino put in strong efforts in the 1500m (4:14.81) and 3000m (9:07.52) races, finishing sixth and third, respectively. In the 300m hurdles, Ryan Burgett finished third with a personal best time of 42.96.
Gabriel Haines led the way in the field events, winning the shot put with a throw of 47 ‘8 ft and placing inside the top 10 in the discus with 114’4 ft. Copeland Hayes (142 ‘8.5 javelin), Jackson Stevens (5’ 4 high jump) and John Butler (9 ‘6 pole vault) all finished inside the top 10 of their respective events. In the triple jump, Joshua Peters (42’5.25) and Michael Young (42’0) both finished with personal bests which were good for second and third overall. Both the 4x100m (43.10) and 4x400m (3:29.08) finished first overall.
West Salem grabbed an event win in the boys 1500m with Justin Bell winning with a time of 4:10.82. Ryan Newton (8:57.17) and Garrett Fenske (9:21.36) both finished inside the top nine in the boys 3000m running personal and seasonal bests. Deacon Shinkle (16.82) and Hudson Whipple (45.52) finished inside the nine in the 110m and 300m hurdles. The Titans girls team were led by their performances in the field events as six different athletes finished inside the top eight in their events. Emma Dalke (91’3 discus), Olivia Powell (104 javelin), Liliana Eckert (4’6 high jump and 14’11.25 long jump) and Alessia Lemeza (8’6 pole vault and 31’8.25 triple jump) all led the charge in the girls field events.
Next for each team will be a league meet on April 26 before the two travel to the Nike/Jesuit Twilight Relays on April 28 with the first event scheduled for 2 p.m.
“We’re excited about Jesuit,” Cirino said. “We have not had the opportunity to run up there before but we get to run against the best in the state and some of the best competition in the northwest. And I’m pretty confident that our guys will try their best.”
