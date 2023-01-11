Panthers Cheer

The Panthers cheer team enjoys their second first-place finish on the season.

 Central Cheer/contributed photo

Itemizer-Observer

The Central cheer team brought home another first-place trophy from their competition at Lake Oswego on Jan. 7. The Panthers won the gameday competition at the Laker Rumble topping their division which consisted of both 4A and 5A schools.

