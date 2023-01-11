Itemizer-Observer
The Central cheer team brought home another first-place trophy from their competition at Lake Oswego on Jan. 7. The Panthers won the gameday competition at the Laker Rumble topping their division which consisted of both 4A and 5A schools.
“I was really proud of them,” said head coach Megan Smith. “We had battled through sickness the majority of November and December. So we took winter break off and gave everyone time to get healthy. But when we came back, you could see that everyone was excited to be back and I think that really showed in their performance.”
The Panthers will be back on the competition mat on Jan. 21 at Newberg High School.
After holding a slim one-point lead at halftime, the Central girls basketball team couldn’t buy a bucket in the fourth quarter, only scoring four points. West Albany knocked down some late free throws to grow their advantage and eventually put away the Panthers 47-39. Three out of the first four league games for Central have been decided by eight points or less with two going into overtime. Central will hit the hardwood again later this week against Corvallis on Jan. 12 hoping to snap a three-game skid.
The Perrydale girls basketball team went down 5-0 to end the first quarter against Open Door Christian Academy and weren’t able to battle back from that deficit as the Huskies topped the Pirates 31-17. The Pirates went down 12-2 at halftime but found more of a flow on offense, scoring 15 points in the second half. Next for Perrydale is a league matchup at Crosshill Christian on Jan. 12 at 5:30 p.m.
The Dallas girls basketball took on a top-flight team in the Crescent Valley Raiders on Jan. 5. The Raiders dictated the pace of the game on their way to a 60-16 win over the home Dragons. Next for Dallas will be a home matchup on Jan. 12 against South Albany at 7 p.m.
Following a 56-13 win against Oregon School f/t Deaf (JV) the Falls City girls basketball team took on league opponent Crosshill Christian on Jan. 6. The Mountaineers surpassed their season average point total but weren’t able to keep pace with the visiting Eagles as Crosshill Christian left with the win 57-31. Next for Falls City will be a midweek league matchup against Willamette Valley Christian on Jan. 11 at 5:30 p.m.
The Falls City boys basketball team was held well below their season average when they took on league opponent Crosshill Christian on Jan. 6. The Eagles took advantage of offensive rebounds as they got ahead early in the first quarter, jumping out to an 11-0 lead and holding a nine point lead at halftime. Falls City tried to limit possessions but couldn’t get the game closer than nine as Crosshill Christian topped the Mountaineers 51-40 handing the boys their second league loss so far on the season. Next for Falls City will be two games in a three-day stretch when they take on Willamette Valley Christian on Jan. 11 at 7 p.m. and later in the week host St. Paul on Jan. 13 with tip-off scheduled for 7 p.m.
Plenty of local athletes saw success during their football season, and the following were named to All-state honors at the end of the fall season.
Dallas - Garrett Munkers/OL - 1st team offense
Dallas - Owen Hess/DB - 2nd team defense
Dallas - Steven Ward/DL - Honorable Mention defense
Dallas - Brock Dunkin/LB - Honorable Mention defense
Central - Myles Crandall - 2nd team defense
Central - Chase Nelson/QB - Honorable Mention offense
Central - Kohler Hernandez/RB - Honorable Mention offense
Central - Dominic Castanon/WR - Honorable Mention offense
Central - Maximo Villanueva/K - Honorable Mention offense
Central - Joey Cole/DL - Honorable Mention defense
Central - Ethan Dunigan/LB - Honorable Mention defense
Central - Josh Peters/DB - Honorable Mention defense
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.