Central and Dallas went 2-3 in boys and girls at last week’s three-way dual swim meet with Crescent Valley.
The Raiders won the boys meet with 133 points to Central’s 23 and Dallas’ 19.
Crescent Valley’s girls totaled 120 points while Central had 47 and Dallas 30 in the meet hosted by Central at Dallas Aquatic Club.
Central had three victories. Gentry Hagedorn captured the 50-yard and 100 freestyles, and Taylor Hagedorn won the 100 butterfly.
Taylor Hagedorn was second in the 200 free, and the Central girls placed second in the 200 free relay and 400 free relay.
Dallas was second in the 200-medley relay and had two second-place finishes each from Lonny Stork, in the 200 individual medley and 500 freestyle, and Hope Mikkelsen, in the 50 free and 100 fly.
Dallas’ 200 medley relay team consisted of Mikkelsen, Rory Parsons, Molly Parsons and Stork.
The Central girls’ runner-up relay teams had a lineup of Kaitlyn Landis, Sarah Cooper, Gentry Hagedorn and Taylor Hagedorn.
In the boys meet, Vasili Karatzas of Dallas placed second in the 100 free and 100 breaststroke. Central got a second from Haven Wenzel in the 50 free and from its 400 free relay squad of Wenzel, Alfredo Ortiz, Cash Hagedorn and Riley Young.
“Another great meet for Dallas High School swimmers,” coach Sean Condon said. “Hope Mikkelsen swam very well. She posted a 27.15-second 50-yard freestyle time, which is a PR for her. Lonny Stork’s 2:20.66 was a PR for her in the 200 IM.
“The relays did well, and both our women and men’s teams swam the 400-freestyle relay for the first time this year and posted decent times.”
Dallas, Central and West Albany were slated to compete in a three-way with host West Albany on Tuesday at Albany Community Pool.
Central is scheduled to swim Friday night against North Salem and Silverton at Dallas Aquatic Center.
Dallas will play host to Central and Corvallis in another league dual at Dallas Aquatic Center at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 1.
* West Salem’s swim teams split in dual meets with Sprague and Silverton last week, with the Titan girls winning both.
The West Salem girls defeated Sprague 136-22 and Silverton 105-65.
The Titan boys fell to Sprague 99-69 and Silverton 111-59.
The girls remain undefeated this season going into the team’s final home meet, which is Thursday against South Salem at Kroc Community Center.
Kaden Oprea and Mika Oprea were the Titans’ top boys scorers, with each scoring 14 points against Sprague.
Most improved honors for the boys went to Alexis Brambilla for slashing 16.63 seconds off his previous best in the 100-yard breaststroke and to Ulises Cordova for cutting 63.93 seconds off his times in the Silverton meet.
Paige Anderson and Reyna Macias led the West Salem girls against Sprague with a perfect 16 points each. Against Silverton, Macias and Mia Piexoto also had a perfect 16 points apiece.
The most improved girls were Maya Garcia Schafer and Madison Thorp. Schafer improved by a total of 71.41 seconds in three events against Sprague, and Thorpe shaved 4.64 seconds off her time versus Silverton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.