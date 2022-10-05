Itemizer-Observer
The Central football team eyed another statement win as they welcomed the West Albany Bulldogs to Panther Stadium on Sept. 30. In their previous three games, the Panther’s had been averaging over 40 points. The offense would not disappoint as Central earned a tightly contested 35-28 victory over West Albany.
“This win was a big one for our guys and our program,” said head coach Joel Everett. “I think it’s the first time we’ve beaten West Albany since we came up to 5A and they came down from 6A so it was a big win, especially on homecoming.”
Senior quarterback Chase Nelson threw for 212 yards and a single passing touchdown paired with 119 rushing yards and two more touchdowns. Runningback Kohler Hernandez followed his big performance last week with another strong evening as he totaled 161 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Myles Crandall and Andrew Taufaasau led the Panthers receivers with 50 yards and 48 yards respectively.
The Panthers offense jumped out to a fast start on the first drive. Hernandez carried the ball multiple times including a near 40-yard gain to set the Central offense up for an easy score. Hernandez capped off the drive with a one-yard score giving Central the first lead of the game 7-0. On the next Central drive, Hernandez found running room up the left sideline and the Bulldog defense couldn’t catch him as the Panthers doubled their lead 14-0 with just under six minutes remaining in the first quarter.
West Albany’s offense didn’t move the ball effectively until midway through the second quarter when quarterback Lukas Hews found receiver Demarcus Houston over the top of the Central defense for an 80-yard score making it 14-6. The Bulldogs got the ball back with over five minutes before halftime. Again, they found the end zone on a Wyatt Lyons touchdown reception closing the score to within 14-12.
“We told our guys that we knew West Albany was a tough team,” said Everett. “They were not going to roll over and we challenged our guys to step up. We were down a couple of players, our starting slot receiver, and one of our tackles went down. We were able to get those backups ready to rock and roll and our guys answered. Stepped up to the challenge.”
Central responded to a West Albany touchdown drive in the third quarter with one of their own. Nelson connected with fellow senior Dominic Castanon for a 28-yard touchdown pass to give the Panthers back a slim 21-20 lead. On the next Bulldog possession, Panther defender Asa Pritchard-Moa read the eyes of the quarterback and jumped in front of his intended target for the interception setting up the Central offense. The Panthers Nelson scrambled a few plays later for an 11-yard touchdown run pushing extending lead to 28-20 going into the fourth quarter.
West Albany answered right back on their next possession to tie the game at 28 after Hews found Austin Simmons for a 38-yard touchdown. At the 7:21 mark in the fourth quarter Central was moving the ball near mid-field until the stadium lights went out causing a 15-minute delay in the action.
“‘It wasn’t an ideal time for us,” said Everett. “We thought we had some good tempo going on offense and then the lights went out. But it did give us time to regroup and rest some guys, there were a lot of tired bodies out there. And as coaches, we were able to kind of regroup and talk about what we want to do on that drive.”
After the lights came back on and play resumed, Nelson sent the home crowd into a frenzy as he broke off a 68-yard touchdown run propelling the Panthers back in front 35-28. The Central defense forced a West Albany punt giving the Panthers the ball back with just over six minutes remaining. The Panthers methodically moved the ball down the field, drawing the Bulldog defense offsides multiple times. They drained the rest of the final six minutes remaining to earn the win 35-28.
The Panthers will look for their third win in a row with a tough test Saturday against the McKay Scotts at 3 p.m.
“It’ll be an adjustment for our guys to play on a Saturday,” said Everett. “McKay has talent all over the place. And in this league, anybody can beat anybody on any given day. So there’s no room for error so our guys have to step up and be ready to go.”
