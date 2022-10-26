Itemizer-Observer
Central and Dallas both entered the night with records of 4-2 as they squared off against each other on Oct. 21. Coming into the contest both offenses averaged over 30 points per game seemingly setting the stage for a high scoring affair.
The Panthers however led wire to wire with Central’s defense being the focal point of the game. Central only allowed one Dallas touchdown that came late in the fourth quarter on their way to a 31-10 win, their first victory over their rivals since 2018.
“It was a huge win for our guys,” said Central head coach Joel Everett. “First off, because it was on senior night and likely their last game at Panther stadium. So it was an emotional night just for that then you add in that it’s Dallas coming to our place and how huge the game was for the league standings. Our guys were pretty amped up and to get the win was huge for our program and our seniors who had never beaten Dallas at the varsity level.”
Central quarterback Chase Nelson finished his night with 218 passing yards and three touchdown passes. Senior running back Kohler Hernandez finished with 166 total yards and two touchdowns. Myles Crandall tied a team high with five receptions for 58 yards while also hauling in two touchdown catches.
“Early on, we had a lot opportunities we didn’t convert on,” said Dallas head coach Andy Jackson. “We had some missed oppurtunities in our passing game where we had guys open and just didn’t make plays, and we got in the redzone a few times and didn’t come out with points.”
The Panthers opened up the game with a scoring drive that was capped off with an 11-yard touchdown pass from Nelson to Crandall giving Central an early 7-0 lead. Dallas had an opportunity to answer on their next drive when Emiliano Rocha was streaking wide open through the middle of the field. But Owen Hess wasn’t able to connect with his receiver and the Dragons were forced to punt. On the next play Rocha read Nelson’s eyes and jumped in front of a pass for a Dallas interception.
The Dragons were able to get down inside the Central 20 on back to back drives but came away with zero points on both occasions. The offense stalled with a turnover on downs on the first drive and the second drive ended with a Central interception from an errant pass that bounced off a Dallas receiver.
Following the Central interception, the Panthers offense was backed up deep into their own territory. On the first play of the second quarter Dallas got a tackle in the endzone for a safety making the score 7-2. Dallas’ ensuing drive took most of the quarter and got them deep in the red zone again. But Isaiah Mosley wasn’t able to haul in a fourth-down pass from Hess as another Dragon drive ended with no offensive points.
With time winding down before halftime the Dragons sent multiple rushers trying to block a Central punt. Crandall noticed the extra rush coming at him and took evasive action to avoid the Dallas defense and ultimately saved a possible disaster by getting the punt away to the other end of the field.
“Luckily, he (Crandall) is a left footed kicker and he was rolling left so he was able to get it off,” said Everett. “I mean it was huge, because it saved field position and it didn’t give them (Dallas) the momentum that a play like that can have. So it was just a big heads-up play by someone we count on a lot.”
Dallas ran out the clock on its final possession of the half, going into the lockeroom still trailing Central 7-2.
“At halftime we didn’t change a whole lot,” said Everett. “We told our guys that it’s all there we just need to calm down and execute and to stop making the small mistakes.”
The Dragons made a quarterback change from Hess, who was dealing with an injury, to Kaden Moore to start the third quarter.
Later in the third quarter, Nelson hit Hernandez on a quick swing pass and Hernandez was able to slither past the rest of the Dragon defense on his way to a 53-yard touchdown, doubling the Central advantage 14-2. After a Dallas punt gave Central favorable field position, the Panthers again found the endzone. Nelson hit Dominic Castanon for a 31-yard gain and later connected on another pass with Crandall for a 4-yard touchdown giving Central a 21-2 lead with just under 11 minutes remaining in the fourth quarter.
The Panthers added two more scores - a field goal and a Hernandez exclamation point when he broke off a 56-yard touchdown run making the score 31-2 with 3:26 remaining in the game. The Dragons got their first touchdown in the final minute of the game with Zayvian Webster capping off a 77-yard drive with an 11-yard touchdown run making the final score 31-10 with Central earning the win.
“I think what it boiled down to was them executing and us just not executing well enough,” said Jackson. “They out physicalled us which is a tough pill to swallow and something we hang our hat on as a ball club. I just feel like there’s not really a lot to say about X’s and O’s. It was us not executing and getting outplayed.”
Central will have next week off as they have cemented themselves into top 10 rankings and will wait to hear who their postseason opponents will be.
“Nobody’s feeling 100% at this time of the year, so its nice to have that extra week to rest in your body,” said Everett. “But it’s that fine line of resting your body and still trying to stay sharp. So you don’t come out in the first half of a playoff game flat, which could basically end your season. So it’ll be something that we’ll talk about and work out and I have a great group of guys and seniors who I know will respond and I think we’ll be okay.”
Dallas has one more game in their regular season as they look to snap their twogame losing skid and get themselves into the postseason. The Dragons host Crescent Valley Thursday, Oct. 27 at 7 p.m.
“We definitely have some things we need to address, and we will,” said Jackson. “But at the same time, we have a short week. So we’ve got to make sure that with the adjustments we’re gonna make and that we get our guys ready to go that maybe haven’t been going as much for us this season. We’re going to be real positive with them and build them up and make sure that we have our game plan ready. Ultimately, it’s going to boil down to our kids going out and executing, being physical and playing our brand of football.”
