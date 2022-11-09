Panther Football

Central’s Chase Nelson follows behind Kohler Hernandez for a positive gain.

 Photo by Kendrick Murphy

Itemizer-Observer

The Central potent passing attack faced a new challenge on Nov. 4 when they welcomed visiting Eagle Point to Panther Stadium - the weather. With wind gusts of close to 20 mph and swirling rain, Central’s offense had to find a new plan of attack. The Panthers special teams played an important role as the contest was the lowest Central had been involved in all year. The Panthers still came away with the 10-6 playoff win, their first since 2016.

