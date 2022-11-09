Itemizer-Observer
The Central potent passing attack faced a new challenge on Nov. 4 when they welcomed visiting Eagle Point to Panther Stadium - the weather. With wind gusts of close to 20 mph and swirling rain, Central’s offense had to find a new plan of attack. The Panthers special teams played an important role as the contest was the lowest Central had been involved in all year. The Panthers still came away with the 10-6 playoff win, their first since 2016.
“It was a huge win for the program,” said head coach Joel Everett. “It lets our guys know that they’re in the right place and we got things going in the right direction and it feels good to get Panther nation back on track.”
Quarterback Chase Nelson only attempted 13 passes in the game and completed a total of 81 yards. Nelson also added 83 yards rushing and accounted for the only touchdown in the game for the Panthers. Kohler Hernandez had 76 yards on the ground and Dominic Castanon led the receivers with four receptions for 65 yards. Ethan Dunigan and Joey Cole led the defense with 21 and 13 total tackles, respectively.
Both teams struggled with the conditions. Neither side could establish any sort of rhythm in the early going with the first quarter ending scoreless.
“We were prepared for the wind and the rain and kind of changed up the game plan,” said Everett. “But until you’re actually in it you don’t know how it’s going to affect everything. So we were ready with more run sets and some different passing sets but it was pretty bad. And we thought we we’re going to be able to pass a little bit more but it was tough to get a grip on the ball.”
The Eagles held the ball for nearly half of the second quarter and drove into Central territory relying on their rushing attack. On fourth and four Eagle Point’s David Brown took a pitch running left but was stopped short of the line to gain by the Panther defense.
On the next Panther possession, Hernandez ripped off two chunk runs to move Central’s offense inside the Eagle Point 40-yard line. Later in the possession, Nelson followed his blocks and picked up the first down to keep the drive going with only a couple of minutes before halftime. Facing another fourth down Everett sent out his big-leg kicker Maximo Villanueva. Villanueva knocked through a 35-yard field goal for the first score of the game and gave Central a 3-0 halftime lead.
“Our special teams have been pretty good all season,” said Everett. “I told those guys that they’re going to have to make some big plays this week with the weather and so we were putting in some extra practice this week. We knew if we had the wind at our backs that we we’re going to be able to get a field goal up if we got it down in that direction. And they put it all together and it looked like it was going to fall short but it ended up going through, which was huge to be able to put some points on the board when it had been 0-0 for so long.”
Eagle Point got their second drive started at mid-field and only needed a couple plays to get to the Panther 35-yard line. Brown found an open seam on a running play and broke through en route to a 33-yard touchdown. The extra-point attempt was blocked by Central keeping the Eagles’ lead at 6-3.
On the ensuing Central drive, Hernandez and Nelson led the ground attack down the field. Hernandez set up the Panthers offense inside the Eagle Point five-yard line. Nelson capped off the 73-yard drive with a scoring scamper giving the lead back in favor of Central 10-6.
In the final quarter, the first two possessions resulted in zero points. Eagle Point’s latter drive chewed up nearly seven minutes of game clock. Central’s offense also ate up a couple more minutes of the game clock but was forced to punt. Senior Myles Crandall’s punt flipped the field going 72-yards pinning the Eagles at their own one-yard line with just over two minutes remaining in the game.
“Myles was a unanimous all-first team selection in our conference for a reason,” said Everett. “That pinned them at their own one-yard line. So they had to go 99-yards in three minutes and against our defense, in those conditions, I’ll take that all day long.”
Eagle Point moved the ball near mid-field, aided by a personal foul called on Central that placed the ball into Panther territory with nearly 30 seconds left. A couple plays later, only a few seconds remaind for the Eagles to heave a Hail Mary toward the end zone. Hernandez intercepted the pass, sealing the win for Central 10-6.
The Panthers travel to top seed Summit on Friday, Nov. 11 with kickoff set for 7 p.m..
“We just told our kids not very many people get a chance to go play a number one team,” said Everett. “So we’re going to embrace the challenge and be ready to go and put our best foot forward. The team is excited to be able to kind of measure up and see how we are against a dominant team in Summit.”
