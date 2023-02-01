Central Girls BBall

Central junior Hadley Craig takes a contested shot. Craig led the Panthers with 21 points in their 56-35 win over Woodburn.

 Photo by Kendrick Murphy/Itemizer-Observer

Itemizer-Observer

After a crushing loss to Corvallis on Jan. 12, the Central girls basketball team has been on a tear. The Panthers started their streak by knocking off the defending state champions in Crescent Valley and most recently picked up a dominant win against visiting Woodburn, 56-35.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.