After a crushing loss to Corvallis on Jan. 12, the Central girls basketball team has been on a tear. The Panthers started their streak by knocking off the defending state champions in Crescent Valley and most recently picked up a dominant win against visiting Woodburn, 56-35.
“We’re playing pretty well right now,” said head coach Marc Burleson. “We’re working well as a team and looking for each other. One of the things that we tried to focus on in practice the last couple of weeks was let’s not settle for a good shot, but let’s try to get the best shot. I think the girls have really stepped up and have done that.”
Junior Hadley Craig led the Panthers with 21 points while teammate Sadie Wendring was right behind her with 20. Starters Kendall Seidel and Ashley Barba chipped in eight and seven points respectively.
The Panthers started the first three and a half minutes on a 7-1 run before Woodburn got their first basket at the 4:06 mark. Back-to-back scores from Wendring expanded the Central lead to 13 for a brief moment until the Bulldogs scored a three in the last minute to close out the quarter at 18-8.
The Panthers again more than doubled Woodburn’s scoring output in the second. Wendring found Craig for a score, followed by a Seidel free throw that gave Central their largest lead of the contest going into half up 33-15.
“It doesn’t matter who we’re playing we still have to play our game,” said Burleson. “We can’t relax on anybody, especially in our league. I thought we played well defensively and limited our turnovers on offense which has been a big emphasis for us.”
Woodburn engineered two 6-0 runs to bring them within 14, but Barba extinguished both runs, extending the Central lead. By the end of the third quarter, the Panthers led 46-29.
Wendring’s three-point play and a couple more scores from Craig helped to close out Central’s fourth league win.
Next for Central is the final game of a three-game homestand against South Albany on Feb. 3 with tip-off set for 5:30 p.m.
“We’re going back through and watching film to see where we can clean up mistakes,” said Burleson. “We’ve been doing a good job of not turning the ball over often but we’ll keep working on that and making sure we’re in the right spots defensively. We felt like we were right there in the first game against South Albany so we’ll just have to make sure we come out ready to compete.”
