ALBANY — Central’s girls soccer team claimed a 1-0 win at South Albany on Thursday in its next-to-last game of the season.

The Panthers won on a goal in the 51st minute by senior forward Julis Martinez. She made a run and received a through ball from senior midfielder Yesenia Perez. Martinez controlled the ball, took a few touches, then took a shot low to the ground that got past the South Albany goalkeeper.

The goal came after a quieter first half in which both teams were seeking rhythm. Central came out more aggressive to start the second half, and continued to press after its goal.

“It was a great game for our team,” Central coach Adil Abounadi said.

The Panthers (3-8-1 overall, 2-3-0 in the Mid-Willamette Conference), had one other game last week, losing 4-0 at home to Silverton on Oct. 19.

The Panthers were slated to play host Tuesday to Crescent Valley to close out their regular season. Dallas Dallas’ JV girls defeated South Albany 5-0 and lost 3-0 to West Albany, both on the road last week.

“The game against South Albany the girls had such a fun energy – almost goofy, but excited to play,” Dallas coach Kendra Steele said. “It was really fun. We had players in field positions that they had the least experience in to change up some things, and we had players try positions where they had zero experience.”

Freshman Annie Edmiston scored two goals while senior Elaina Toll, junior Katie Dufner and sophomore Emily Sheldon each had one.

The girls played well overall against West Albany, Steele said, but “we had a few disconnects as far as understanding position responsibilities. This comes from the continued growth and experience that some of our newer, greener players are experiencing.”

West Salem

The West Salem girls finished strong, downing McNary 3-0 Friday at West Salem for their fourth win in a row. It was the Titans’ final game of the regular season. At 7-5-2 overall and ranked 16th in Class 6A, they’re bound for the playoffs after tying Bend (both 5-1-1) for first in the Mountain Valley Conference. Bend beat the Titans 1-0 at Bend. Sprague finished third in the MVC at 4-2-1. First-round pairings were to be determined after Tuesday’s play around the state.

The McNary game was Senior night for West Salem, which honored Natalie Cunningham, Rylee Loewen, Alexis East, Natalie Duarte, Maddy Endler, Jillian Huhn, Anna Emmerson, Darian Ehrmantraut, Veronica Orozco and Addison Foote.

The Titans’ three goals all came after halftime. Junior Ciela Acosta got the first one with a scorching shot from inside the box. Orozco made the score 2-0 off a corner kick with a shot from just inside the box. One minute later, Endler picked up a loose ball in midfield, dribbled past three defenders and beat the goalkeeper for the 3-0 final.

West Salem also played Summit last week, winning 2-1 at home on Oct. 19.

Loewen, Duarte, East and junior Mia Zelinka led the defense that was key for the Titans. Junior Darian Duke and Endler made controlling plays in midfield, and West Salem got its goals in the second half.

Orozco broke the ice 10 minutes into the stanza. Summit equalized two minutes later via a penalty kick. With 11 minutes remaining, keeper Cunningham came off her line and made a huge save on a one v one.

About 2 ½ minutes later, Orozco’s free kick set up a follow shot by Acosta that gave West Linn the victory. Boys Dallas and Central were set to finish their seasons on Tuesday, with the Dragons at Woodburn and the Panthers at Crescent Valley. Last week, Dallas lost 8-0 at home to South Albany and 6-1 at home to West Albany.

The Dragons ended the week at 1-12 overall and 0-8 in the Mid-Willamette Conference. Central was blanked last week at home by Silverton 5-0 and South Albany 1-0. The Panthers were 2–9-2, 1-6-1. The South Albany game came down to the final minute, when Central almost tied the score. Sophomore Jayro Parroquin’s 35-yard free kick hit the post and bounced out.

South Albany scored its goal in the final 30 seconds of the first half on a header off a corner kick.

“Overall, we played a good game,” Central coach Jose Becerra said. “We created chances but just couldn’t find the back of the net. I’m proud of the team and the seniors because they played hard and really gave it their all on Senior Night.”

West Salem

West Salem slipped to fifth in the Mountain Valley Conference after losses of 7-0 at No. 1-ranked Summit and 3-1 at McNary.

“A rough week,” coach Sean Young said. Summit ended the week at 12-0-1 overall, 5-0-1 in the MVC.

“We weren’t able to get anything going on the offensive side, which allowed Summit to pressure our defense until we broke,” Young said. “Summit was definitely the best team we’ve played.”

Kaden Young gave West Salem a 1-0 lead on McNary 15 seconds into the game — the fastest goal of the season for the Titans. But McNary, needing a win to keep its playoff hopes alive, woke up and prevailed.

The Titans finished league play at 3-4-0, with a 7-6-2 overall mark. With their No. 19 state ranking, the Titans figure to make the state playoffs in 6A.

The 32-team bracket was to be determined after closing regular-season games around the state on Tuesday. First-round games will be played on Saturday