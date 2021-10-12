INDEPENDENCE — Central has a new coach.

Adil Abounadi replaced Mike Lynch after a 9-1 loss to Corvallis extended the Panthers’ winless streak to six games.

Athletic director Brett Baldwin said the move was not based on wins and losses, however.

“It wasn’t a great situation. It’s something we’re not proud of,” Baldwin said when asked why the coaching change was made.

He declined to answer other questions, calling it a “private thing,” other than saying that Lynch was continuing as an instructional assistant in Central’s special education program.

Abounadi, who has coached Central boys soccer in the past and teaches math at the high school, took over in time for a game last Thursday at West Albany, where Central lost 1-0.

The Panthers’ game scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 5 at North Salem was canceled.

Central (1-7-1 overall, 0-2 in the Mid-Willamette Conference) will play once this week, taking on Lebanon at Independence at 7 p.m. Thursday.

Girls soccer

• Dallas continued its winning ways at the junior varsity level, taking down Lebanon 6-0 last week.

Sophomore Emily Sheldon and freshman Annie Edmiston each had a hat trick.

“The girls played really well and made the game of soccer look pretty,” Dragons coach Kendra Steele said. “Their passing was great, movement was great, and things were really starting to click.”

Dallas went without a substitute, she added, because it was down a couple of players due to illness and had one player injured.

The Dragons return to the pitch on Thursday with a road game against Corvallis.

• West Salem lost its only match last week, 1-0 at Bend.

“Bend was a very frustrating game in that defensively and offensively we played really well,” Titans coach Benje Orozco said. “Our midfield and defense did a great job shutting Bend down throughout the whole game except for on the goal they scored. We had most of the opportunities on goal, but we weren’t sharp in finishing those opportunities.”

The Titans (3-5-2 overall, 1-1-1 in the Mountain Valley Conference) have three games to play in the regular season, all at home and starting Friday with a 7 p.m. meeting with Sprague.

Boys soccer

West Salem stayed in the playoff mix with a late surge that produced a 2-1 victory last week against Bend.

Bend took a 1-0 lead with about 30 minutes remaining after applying pressure on the West Salem defense. With five minutes left, Enzo Trejo De Dios bent a corner kick into the box and Kaden Young rose up to head the ball into the far corner, pulling the Titans even at 1-1. Four minutes later, Drew Zohner of West Salem was pulled in the box on a breakaway. Young powered home the penalty kick for the victory.

“The boys handled adversity well and responded to being down with heart and belief, which enabled them to get the late winner,” Titans coach Sean Young said.

The Titans went into a Tuesday game with McKay owning a 6-3-1 overall record and 2-1 mark (tied for third) in the Mountain Valley Conference.

• Dallas and Central got shut out last week, each dropping two league games.

The Dragons fell 6-0 at Lebanon and 8-0 to Silverton, while the Panthers lost 5-0 to North Salem and 3-1 to West Albany.

Dallas and Central were set to play each other on Tuesday. The Dragons will play host to Corvallis at 7 p.m. Thursday, and the Panthers will visit Lebanon on Thursday.