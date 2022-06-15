Itemizer-Observer
Central awards
Six seniors received major awards at Central High last week.
The school recognized Peyton Foreman and Gabe Cirino as its Outstanding Female Athlete and Outstanding Male Athlete for 2021-22.
Foreman starred in basketball and softball. Cirino was a standout in cross country, basketball and track and field.
Sophie Bliss was named as Central’s Most Inspirational Female Athlete of the year, and Saul Esquivel was honored as the Most Inspirational Male Athlete. Bliss ran cross country and helped lead the girls track and field team. Esquivel was a soccer player.
Megan Stanley was voted as Central’s top Female Scholar-Athlete of the Year, and Malachi McCormick was tabbed as the Male Scholar-Athlete of the Year. Stanley competed in cheerleading and golf, while McCormick played baseball.
All-state baseball
Dallas junior Owen Hess was voted all-state honorable mention by the Class 5A coaches.
Hess made the list as a first baseman. The only players at that position ahead of him were first-teamer Ryan Prescott, a junior at Willamette, and Putnam sophomore Jackson Fera.
Panthers football
The Central Panthers will open their 2022 season on the road against South Albany on Sept. 2.
It’s an eight-game regular season – all Mid-Willamette Conference games – with one bye. One of the games, all tentatively booked for Friday, could be moved to a Thursday.
Central’s second game will be at Corvallis on Sept. 9.
The home opener, and the first of three in a row at home, is Sept. 16 against Silverton.
Crescent Valley will play at Central on Sept. 23, and West Albany will come for the Panthers’ homecoming on Sept. 30.
Central goes to new Mid-Willamette Conference opponent McKay for a game on Oct. 7. On Oct 14, the Panthers will visit Lebanon.
The regular season ends Oct. 21 with a Senior Night home game against Dallas.
MLB
Baltimore Orioles pitcher Spenser Watkins, a former Western Oregon player, came off the injured list last week, was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk and had a solid debut with the Tides.
Watkins, a 29-year-old right-hander, retired nine of the 11 batters he faced as Norfolk defeated the Nashville Sounds 4-2.
Watkins had been placed on the 15-day IL after being hit in the right arm with a line drive.
It appears Watkins will have to work his way back up with the big-league club after he was replaced in Baltimore’s starting rotation, for now at least, by Dean Kremer.
Kremer, 26, improved his record to 1-1 in his third major league season by going five innings in a 10-7 win at Kansas City. He gave up two runs, one earned, on four hits and two walks, with two strikeouts.
Earlier in the week, Kremer pitched 4 1/3 innings and allowed three earned runs on five hits and one walk in a 3-2 loss to Cleveland.
