Ahead of the season Central boys basketball head coach Dean Sanderson got a call from a coach that he knew in Sherwood. That coach told Sanderson that he was bummed out when he learned that Kai Bennett would be transferring from Sherwood to Central for this coming school year as he envisioned a role for the now junior with the Bowmen.
Bennett, who hadn’t gotten much playing time at the varsity level ahead of this season, has already made an impact for the Panthers as he can be seen jumping in the air for seemingly every rebound and diving on the floor for every loose ball.
“He’s a fun kid to coach,” said Sanderson. “He’s a free-spirited kid, he works really hard and he seems to be a really good fit into our program. I think he’s just scratching the surface of his development and of what he can really be.”
Bennett only has been playing organized basketball for a few years, getting his first game action as an eighth grader.
“I started playing in eighth grade,” said Bennett. “I played a lot of recreational basketball and my friends told me that I was pretty good and that I should come out for the team. So I did and then I joined the school AAU team and ran with them for a year.”
Sometimes a fresh start in a new place can be exactly what an athlete might need to reset their mindset and mentality. Along with that also comes an adjustment period to learn a new system, coach and teammates on top of moving to an unfamiliar place.
“I was working really hard all summer and I thought to myself coming in that this is my opportunity,” said Bennett. “I came in during the off-season workouts. I was always really intense and I just wanted to prove that I could come down here and compete. Coach Sanderson has put a lot of trust in me and that’s given me a confidence boost.”
After coming to the high school level, Bennett realized that his scoring abilities weren’t near that of some of his other peers so he figured that he needed to find a way to impact the game in other ways than just scoring points.
“At Sherwood, I was a lot more of a back-to-the-basket player,” said Bennett. “I realized in the eighth grade that my scoring wasn’t up to par with everyone else. So I always knew that I was athletic and could rebound really well so I figured I could impact the game in that way.”
In his short time at Central, Bennett has worked on adjusting his skillset from being a back-to-the-basket post player into becoming more of a perimeter threat in hopes of maybe playing at the next level after high school.
“Coming here having the chance to develop my offensive skills and play hard defense against good players was nice,” said Bennett. “My dream is to play at the next level and so I like being able to play against players who are better than me and show what I can do.”
