In games where the Central baseball team scores five or more runs the Panthers are 8-1. However, when the Panthers score four or less runs, Central’s record is 1-5. A two-game series against West Albany was dominated by pitching and defense. The Panthers biggest issue, again, was scoring runs as the Bulldogs did just enough in both games to spoil two stellar pitching performances to win 2-1 and 2-0 over Central.
In the first matchup on April 19, Derek Brinson pitched a complete seven innings, throwing 100 pitches with 70% of them finding the strike zone and totaling seven strikeouts. The Panthers cut down five errors to only one in the second bout as Cody Vinson turned in another strong performance on the hill, going six innings and only giving up two hits.
Central threatened in the top of the second inning with a single by Owen Baker followed by teammate Lane Peyton getting hit by a pitch. With Baker at second and Peyton at first with only one out, Brinton grounded into a double play which closed the door on any scoring opportunity. A walk and an error got Panthers runners at first and second again in the top of the fourth inning but back-to-back strikeouts from Bulldogs pitcher Lukas Hews closed out the frame.
In the bottom of the sixth inning, West Albany started to get to Vinson as the leadoff batter reached via a hit-by-pitch. That same batter was moved over to second after a sacrifice bunt but another batter got on base after a full-count walk. Drew Rice got his second hit of the day for the Bulldogs which found a gap in between outfielders that brought in two West Albany runners. In the top of the seventh inning, the Panthers went down in order with a ground out, fly out and strike out ending the game as West Albany won 2-0.
Next Central will host Corvallis on April 26 then later in the week play host again to Crescent Valley on April 28 with both games scheduled to start at 4:30 p.m.
