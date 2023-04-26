Central baseball 2.JPG

Owen Baker accounted for the lone hit the Panthers recorded against the Bulldogs.

 Kendrick Murphy/Itemizer-Observer

In games where the Central baseball team scores five or more runs the Panthers are 8-1. However, when the Panthers score four or less runs, Central’s record is 1-5. A two-game series against West Albany was dominated by pitching and defense. The Panthers biggest issue, again, was scoring runs as the Bulldogs did just enough in both games to spoil two stellar pitching performances to win 2-1 and 2-0 over Central.

In the first matchup on April 19, Derek Brinson pitched a complete seven innings, throwing 100 pitches with 70% of them finding the strike zone and totaling seven strikeouts. The Panthers cut down five errors to only one in the second bout as Cody Vinson turned in another strong performance on the hill, going six innings and only giving up two hits.

