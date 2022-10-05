Itemizer-Observer
The Central boy’s soccer team broke a three-game losing skid against South Albany Sept. 29 with a 1-1 draw against the Redhawks.
“It was a big result,” said Head Coach Jose Becerra. “South Albany has a really good program. They’ve been in the playoffs the last several years and they’re one of the harder teams to play against. We were able to keep fighting especially after going down 1-0. But really getting that goal (to tie) put some belief to the boys that we can really compete against these teams in our league.”
The game remained scoreless deep into the second half until South Albany caused some havoc in front of the Central goal. The Redhawks put one in the back of the net for the first goal of the game and a 1-0 lead with just under 12 and a half minutes reaming in the half.
Central’s offense kept pushing into the South Albany 18-yard box with little success until three minutes left in the game. The official called a handball awarding the Panthers a penalty kick. Junior captain Jayro Parroquin stepped up calmly and delivered a strike on target to tie the game at 1-1. With only a couple of minutes remaining, the Panther defense held tough and didn’t concede another goal to secure the the draw.
“It was a hard-fought game,” said Becerra. “I think it was good for our guys to see that we got a tie from working hard, and really fighting the whole game. So that’s something that we want to build on and that we talked about is we want to make sure that every game we play the full 80 minutes and really play hard for one another.”
Despite still looking for their first win, Central remains in the playoff hunt. The Panthers host West Albany on Oct. 6 at 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.