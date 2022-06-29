Itemizer-Observer
Katilyn Brian’s high school softball season already was clearly a hit.
The Central High star knocked it out of the park, though – as she did many times in spring 2022 – when coaches from around Oregon voted her to the Class 5A all-state team.
Brian was one of 17 players chosen this month to the all-state first team.
Only three other sophomores made it, as did eight seniors and five juniors.
And only two other players from the Mid-Willamette Conference – sisters Alivia and Trinity Holden of Lebanon – made the first team.
“I was surprised,” Brian said last weekend on the way to Colorado for a big summer tournament with her Bat Company club team. “I was thinking maybe second or third team.
“It was really neat to get first team.”
The all-state second team included another Central player, senior catcher Peyton Foreman, along with Dallas sophomore pitcher Kadence Morrison.
Also, Dallas junior shortstop Chloe Zajac was named to the all-state third team.
Morrison was the everyday starter on a Dallas team that reached the state semifinals. The Dragons finished 19-8, tied Lebanon for first place in the MWC and lost in the playoffs only to eventual state champion Pendleton.
Central had a 12-12 season and didn’t make the state playoffs. The Panthers were ranked 17th out of 32 5A teams by the Oregon School Activities Association and ended up sixth out of nine teams in the MWC.
Brian, like Foreman, was a force at the plate and a long-ball threat. In 23 games, Brian smashed seven home runs.
She also batted .519 for the season, with an on-base percentage of .533.
She totaled 40 hits, including 29 singles and four doubles.
She drove in 29 runs and scored 27.
Brian also was the Panthers’ primary starter at third base, a position she has come to enjoy playing (she plays more at catcher, and some at first base, in club softball).
“Third base is fun to play. I really liked it, being at the ‘hot corner,’” she said. “You’re involved in a lot of plays.”
Brian said she’d probably prefer to be a catcher in college, but it remains to be seen what happens next season at Central and beyond.
She was one of six infielders picked to the all-state first team. Six outfielders also were selected. Three pitchers made the top squad, including Pitcher of the Year Sauren Garton, a Pendleton senior. The two first-team catchers were Lebanon senior Trinity Holden and Wilsonville sophomore Maddie Holly.
Morrison was one of four second-team pitchers, and Foreman was one of two second-team catchers.
Brian played varsity third base for Central as a freshman.
“I got more confident playing that position this year,” she said.
Meanwhile, she just kept getting stronger and better at the plate, too.
“I put in a lot of work and felt like my hitting really developed,” she said. “I was more mature as a hitter, more mentally strong and consistent.
“My approach was more just wanting to make solid contact this year and not swing for the fences like I was doing my freshman year.”
The home runs still came, though.
A major highlight for her in 2022 was a 7-4 home victory over Silverton when she crushed a walk-off home run.
Another memorable moment came when she and Foreman whacked back-to-back home runs off Morrison – the first HR’s the Dallas ace had allowed all season.
Brian grew up in Monmouth and played other sports, but she has settled into volleyball in the fall for Central and softball basically year-round.
“Softball’s always been my favorite sport,” she said.
In the course of the year, she’ll play 90 to 100 games, traveling to various other cities and states for tournaments. That total includes the 24 games Central played in the spring.
On Saturday, she played five games in a Portland tournament for Bat Company. She’ll be back in action Wednesday at the Triple Crown Fourth of July fastpitch showcase, competing with Bat Company in the age 16 Gold division in Colorado.
It’s a tournament frequented by college coaches and programs – and that’s exactly where Brian wants to be in a couple years.
“I want to play Division I, but realistically, I might play D-II or D-III,” she said.
She was planning to take her first college visit on Tuesday, checking out Colorado State in Fort Collins.
“I’d like to go away from home for college,” she said.
She likes studying science and said she would be interested in marine biology “or something like that.”
