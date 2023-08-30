Confidence is growing within the ranks of the Central High varsity volleyball team.
“I’d say that last year’s squad, we didn’t really have a lot of hope for the season,” said Panthers senior libero Emily Newbeck. “We just were kind of all having a good time with each other, knowing that we probably wouldn’t win a lot of games. But we had each other, so we had a good time.”
That lack of hope was reflected in the team’s win-loss record.
“We weren’t really successful,” said Mckenzie Wells, a senior middle. “We didn’t win a ton of our games last year. But we had a good culture.”
The vibe is different this year. Not that it’s all work and no play. The girls are still having a good time. But they see winning in their future. In fact, it’s already started.
One weekend into the 2023 season and results are encouraging. The girls defeated North Eugene and North Salem while falling to Grants Pass 15-13 in the third set. They then bounced back to defeat Springfield.
The tournament was hosted by Central and included nine teams.
“We finished second in our own tournament. They’ve never done that. So we had a great Saturday,” said coach Brad Saindon. “So every time they do something like that, their confidence grows a little bit, and confidence is a fragile thing.”
New talent has helped change expectations.
“We have a lot of new girls on varsity, and they really want to work hard and add to the program,” said Newbeck.
Saindon is new to the program as well, but he is not new to the sport. Previously, he head coached at Western Oregon University, Arizona State University and the University of Colorado. Winning has followed him wherever he’s coached.
That track record of success will be tested this season. What awaits the girls beginning later next month is a gauntlet of strong teams known collectively as the Mid-Willamette Valley Conference, considered by many to be the toughest Class 5A conference in the state.
“Half of the teams in our league are top 10, and we have the returning state champion, Crescent Valley, we have to play. So it’s a very tough league that we’re in,” added Newbeck.
It’s enough to test a team’s budding confidence.
“We’ve got some really great teams in our conference. It’s going to be hard to sustain our confidence when we’re playing against such good teams,” Saindon said. “But as our skill level grows, our confidence level will grow.”
Saindon began working with 10 or so players in April during open gyms.
“In my view, they were very raw. Which is kind of a good thing, because they were kind of like an open slate,” he said. “There was a lot of technical stuff that they were doing that we had to change. I think anytime there’s a coaching change you face something like that, because one coach’s philosophy may be different than the former coach’s philosophy.”
More girls trickled in during the summer and even more during recent summer camps. “So that was really cool,” he said. “I think we had over 40 kids try out for the team. That’s unheard of here. So we had to cut some people, which is rare for us.”
The program ended up with 36 players, or enough to field three teams. Every Panther on Central’s roster saw action in the tournament. So confidence filtered down throughout the program.
The girls will be sidelined, at least from competitive action, until Tuesday, Sept. 5, when they travel to Lebanon. The conference opener begins at 6:30 p.m.
“Lebanon was at our tournament. I saw them play. And they are a very good team,” said Saindon.
