Itemizer-Observer

INDEPENDENCE — It took until the fourth inning for Central’s baseball team to get on the score board during Monday’s game against the South Albany Redhawks, but it was enough to get the 4-2 win.

The score was 2-0 in the fourth inning when the Panthers were able to get a runner across the plate on a stolen base, and from there, the hits – and the scores – just kept on coming.

Coach Tom Roberts said the team had to work with what the weather and its opponent was giving it. Monday afternoon was breezy and cool.

“We executed plays. The big thing was getting on base,” Roberts said. “With the wind, the weather like it was today, we really needed to get some small ball going and scratch a couple across.”

Central tied the game on a squeeze play, with the batter hitting a sacrifice bunt to bring Will Merritt home.

The Panthers added two more runs to seal the win.

Central has won four of its last five games heading into its final game of the season, a non-league contest against South Salem. Roberts said his team has improved dramatically since the beginning of the season.

“We knew that we were going to be a completely different team at the end because besides Justin Girod and Brandon Komes, we don’t have a ton of varsity experience. We knew that the second part of this short season was going to be completely different than the first part. It’s just unfortunate that it is coming on at the end of this short season where we (normally) would have another 10 games after today. It is what it is. I’m glad we are playing good baseball.”

Roberts said the team has three senior starters and a couple of role players who will graduate this year, but also plenty to build on for next year.

“We got a good junior class and some sophomores who play a big part,” he said.

Senior Brandon Komes pitched the entire game except for the last out when fellow senior Justin Girod stepped in to close the game. He will play his last game with the Panthers on Wednesday (today) at South Salem. He said the team has been playing well together in the final stretch of the season.

“We are a young team, and it is good to see all these guys play together,” Komes said. “We made a lot of progress since day one and we are excited for our last one.”

He sees plenty of potential for the future of Panther baseball.

“They are going to be a gritty team next year,” he said. “They have progressed a lot and they are just going to continue to get better throughout next season. I think they will be competitive all through next season.”