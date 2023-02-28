Ethan Dunigan

Kendrick Murphy/Itemizer-Observer

Ethan Dunigan captured his state crown with a two-point overtime win against his opponent from Thurston.

For most wrestlers in their final season, the dream is to always finish out on top. For Central senior Ethan Dunigan that goal became a reality. During the past two seasons, he had come agonizingly close, finishing as the runner-up in his weight class in both his sophomore and junior years. But this year, he finally broke through in dramatic fashion beating his opponent from Thurston in overtime to win the state championship and achieve his dream.

“It was a surreal moment,” said Dunigan. “It still doesn’t even feel real that I won it. I’m just so proud of myself and really thankful for the opportunity.”

