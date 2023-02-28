For most wrestlers in their final season, the dream is to always finish out on top. For Central senior Ethan Dunigan that goal became a reality. During the past two seasons, he had come agonizingly close, finishing as the runner-up in his weight class in both his sophomore and junior years. But this year, he finally broke through in dramatic fashion beating his opponent from Thurston in overtime to win the state championship and achieve his dream.
“It was a surreal moment,” said Dunigan. “It still doesn’t even feel real that I won it. I’m just so proud of myself and really thankful for the opportunity.”
Dunigan began wrestling at six years old following some time in karate and really enjoyed the physical nature of both sports. His cousin owns a mat club in Salem and got him to try the sport out. His talent grew quickly and as he got older he began to set his sights on bigger and bigger goals culminating with eyes on a state championship.
Dunigan quickly established himself as one of the top wrestlers following a successful middle school campaign where he finished second in middle school state as an eighth grader. He became a two-time district champion for Central and placed at the state tournament in both his sophomore and junior years. But despite his success, he couldn’t quite get over the hump and win the title that he so desperately wanted.
“I knew I had to work hard,” said Dunigan. “I worked hard last year and reached the finals again. So I knew I was right there but I just had to keep working hard.”
Going into his senior year, Dunigan knew that it was his last chance to achieve his goal. He continued to work hard in practice. He got an extra push from his inner circle and his teammates including fellow senior Jose Lugo, who Dunigan credits for helping him prepare for all matches.
This season Dunigan was on a mission, at times breezing through opponents. After clinching the second of his back-to-back league titles, Dunigan found himself back in familiar territory at Veterans Memorial Coliseum where the state championships are held.
He dominated his first two rounds to the tune of two technical falls. He continued with seemingly little effort beating his opponent in the semi-finals with a win by decision 13-6. The championship bout with Thurston’s Braylin Ruchti was one of the toughest he had faced in a while. Ruchti held a 1-0 lead going into the final period and Dunigan was able to force overtime by scoring an escape point tying the match at 1-1.
“I was just locked in,” said Dunigan. “I didn’t think about anything else. I knew I didn’t wrestle my best in the first period because I was a little nervous. But once we got into overtime I knew it was mine to win.”
In extra time, Dunigan’s two-point takedown secured the state title and he was overcome with emotion.
“It had been my goal since freshman year,” said Dunigan. “Everyone is going to remember me now. All the hard work really paid off.”
Dunigan hopes to continue to wrestle at the next level, but for now, will continue to enjoy his special moment as he leaves Central as one of the most decorated Panther wrestlers.
