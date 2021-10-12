INDEPENDENCE — Central ended last week at 6-11 overall and 4-7 in the Mid-Willamette Conference.

The Panthers have three matches remaining, all away, and are off until Oct. 19, when they will play Crescent Valley.

Central split two league matches last week, knocking off North Salem 3-1 (25-21, 23-25, 25-18, 25-13) before losing 3-0 at Corvallis.

“Our serving ace-to-miss ratio was very good” against North Salem, said Central coach Bruce Myers. “Our assertive serving kept them out of system.”

The Panthers had 22 aces and 12 errors serving, while North Salem had 10 and 9.

Katie Fraley’s six aces led the six Panthers with two or more.

Hadley Craig led Central in kills with 12.

“We did not pass well enough at Corvallis and had to many hitting errors,” Myers said.

• Dallas went 1-1 in the Silver bracket of the Clearwater Classic at Bend on Saturday.

The Dragons beat Ridgeview 25-18, 23-25, 15-10, then lost in the Silver semifinals to Sisters, 2-1.

Kaitlyn Van Well had eight kills for Dallas in each match, and Grace Hannan had 20 and 23 assists and five total aces. Against Ridgeview, Emma Moore landed four aces and five kills, and versus Sisters Hannah Callaway came up with seven kills.

The Dragons were 1-2 before that in pool play, losing 2-0 to Ridgeview and West Linn and beating Mountain View 2-0.

Dallas went into the week ranked 10th in Class 5A by the Oregon School Activities Association and fourth in the Mid-Willamette Conference. The Dragons were 11-8 overall and 6-4 in conference, two games ahead of South Albany and two behind third-place Crescent Valley.

Dallas has four matches left in the regular season. Next is a 6:30 p.m. meeting at home against Lebanon.

• Perrydale entered this week second in the Casco League, 9-2 and nursing a one-game lead on 8-3 Willamette Valley Christian. St. Paul was first at 11-0, and Jewell was fourth with a 7-4 record.

Perrydale, which was ranked 12th in Class 1A, finished a nine-day stretch of seven matches last week by playing on four consecutive days. The Pirates swept Crosshill Christian, Livingstone Adventist Academy and C.S. Lewis Academy but lost the third of those four 3-2 at Jewell.

Jewell prevailed 13-25, 25-16, 22-25, 25-16, 15-10.

“We knew it was going to be a long week, having four games in a row,” Pirates coach Lottie Breeden said. “It was a great match with Jewell that challenged us, showed that we still have a few things to work on.”

Three matches remain on the Pirates’ regular-season calendar: Wednesday at St. Paul and then home with Crosshill Christian on Thursday and Falls City on Tuesday, Oct. 19.

