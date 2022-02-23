Itemizer-Observer
Central High placed second in the Oregon Cheer Coaches Association championships last weekend.
The Panthers competed in the Class 5A Game Day Division on Saturday at Salem Pavilion. The division had situational cheers, such as those that would fit when a basketball team is on offense or defense.
Central did not take part in the Feb. 12 Oregon School Activities Association cheerleading championships at Oregon City High.
This year’s team members: senior Isabel Blasio; juniors John Watkins, Isa Chavez, Simone Gil, Dafnie Baker, Chloe Hodney, Sophia Hoover, Brayden Farmer, Laudly Ijaz and Arianna Denn; sophomores Elisa Shinkle, Makenna Whetstone, Jacquelynn McGuyer, Gwen McCannell and Amanda Banks; and freshmen Haley Knight, Olivine Tonnsen, Hannah Stallsworth and Julia Erickson.
Central coach Megan Smith was very high on her athletes.
“I have a really talented, young group,” she said. “If they find the fire and the drive, they’ll be unstoppable and probably be the most talented team I’ve had.
“So, I’m really excited to see what will happen.”
This was Smith’s 11th year with the team. She graduated from Central in 2003 and moved back to the area with her husband in 2010. Her sister also had moved back, and they went to a football game and noticed Central didn’t have cheerleaders. Her sister, also a former cheerleader, asked the athletic director if they could bring back the program. They worked as coaches, with Megan the assistant initially.
“I’m a former theater performer with a background in performances and dance,” she said.
The sisters coached together for three years, and Megan took over when her sister moved away.
The Central team won nationals in February 2019 at Anaheim, California.
“A Cinderella story, really,” Smith said. “We had no idea what we were doing.”
The team was fifth in a different division the next year, and a couple of weeks after that COVID-19 hit the country.
“Things have been very, very difficult because of COVID,” Smith said. “We weren’t allowed to do a lot of things. We couldn’t stunt or teach the girls how to tumble because you have to have spotters. It’s been a huge challenge.”
Smith noted how important all team members are in cheerleading.
“In most sports, you get to be a backup or second or third string, but if I take one person out, I can’t build that pyramid,” she said.
This year’s team won a virtual regional competition in December, which qualified the squad for the 2022 nationals in California.
The team was entered in five categories at the regional. It won one category and placed in the top five in all the others.
“So, we qualified for five divisions at nationals, which is something we’d never done,” Smith said.
The championships were scheduled for Feb. 25 at Anaheim Convention Center, sponsored by the United Spirit Association, but that event was called off because of COVID-19.
