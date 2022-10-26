Itemizer-Observer
The Central volleyball team competed in another three contests in one week after their match against Lebanon was moved due to an official shortage. The Panthers split the early week games with a win against Lebanon on senior night and a defeat the next day at Dallas.
On Oct. 20 Central traveled to South Albany for another key league matchup. Central battled in the first two sets and took a second-set victory, but the Redhawks took control in the third and fourth sets to earn the win 3-1 over the Panthers.
“Other than the third set, I thought we competed quite well,” said head coach Bruce Myers. “We kept the ball alive in a lot of instances and we played hard the whole time.”
The first set saw very little separation between both teams and Central even held the lead at points. After an 18-18 tie, South Albany finally finally took control, leading 20-18 following a Redhawks serving ace. South Albany’s Karsen Angel and Maddie Angel forced coach Myers to use his final timeout of the set as the Panthers were down 23-20. The Redhawks closed out an opening set win 25-20 after two violations were called on the ensuing points against Central.
In the second set, South Albany jumped out to an early lead and held it deep into the set. However, the Panthers weathered the early storm after being down three. Central went on a four-point run following a timeout to get in front 20-19. The Panthers looked like they had the set all but won leading 24-21 but a quick swing from the Redhawks tied the set at 24 apiece. Senior Kendall Seidel had a pivotal play at the net getting a solo block to put Central back in front 26-25. The Panthers finally broke through with a 27-25 set win after a hit clipped the line and the official called the ball in.
“I liked our intensity and our assertiveness in the first two sets,” said Myers. “We were much more assertive with our serves and with our hits.”
The Redhawks controlled the third set all the way. Central’s early 3-1 lead evaporated quickly after multiple runs from South Albany put them firmly in front. The Panthers weren’t able to sustain anything on offense as South Albany ultimately ran away with the set win 25-8.
Coming into the fourth set, Central found themselves in a hole again with South Albany’s offense clicking into a higher level. Central’s Mckenzie Wells got back-to-back aces as the negating the Panthers efforts to chip into the Redhawks’ 20-12 lead. The Panthers got within five after a Hadley Craig’s kill brought the score to 23-18. However, the comeback ended after South Albany scored the final point they needed off the Central block giving them a 25-21 set win and a 3-1 match victory.
Central will have wrapped up its season on Oct. 25 against Woodburn with results to be determined after the I-O’s press time.
