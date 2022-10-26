CHS Volleyball

Central’s Jenna Cyphers and Kendall Seidel jump for the block in the Panther’s Oct. 20 match against South Albany.

 Photo by Kendrick Murphy/Itemizer-Observer

Itemizer-Observer

The Central volleyball team competed in another three contests in one week after their match against Lebanon was moved due to an official shortage. The Panthers split the early week games with a win against Lebanon on senior night and a defeat the next day at Dallas.

