DALLAS — Round one of a local rivalry went the Central Panthers’ way last week.
The Panthers girls basketball team found much to like about how things unfolded last week, beginning a victory over rival Dallas, 49-30.
Half-court defense, a full-court press, offensive rebounding, outside shooting … the Panthers used all of these as weapons at Dallas and walked out with a comfortable victory in the first of two meetings between the teams this season.
“We played really good defense, and that led into our offense,” said Central junior guard Sadie Wendring, who led all scorers with 24 points. Central (1-0 in the Mid-Willamette Conference) had an intensity about its play throughout the game. “I don’t know if it’s the overall best game we’ve played, but I think this is the most intense we’ve played on defense,” Wendring said.
Wendring, in particular, was jumping into the passing lanes for steals that led to breakaway layups or other transition points.
“Getting steals and finishing rebounds brought the intensity out,” she said. “We’re going to try to do that every game now.”
The game at Dallas went Central’s way early. The Panthers pressed basically all the way and led 11-2 after the first quarter. A 20-3 second-quarter lead wound up 25-8 at the halftime break.
“Our defense was the big thing, and the girls came out really scrappy,” Burleson said. “We just have to work on our hands a little, to not make all those fouls.”
The Panthers continued to drill shots in the third quarter to keep the Dragons from a comeback. After three quarters, the Panthers were on top 31-13. Central did it, too, without one of its starters, as sophomore guard Ashley Barba was out with a sore ankle (she returned for three minutes at Hillsboro).
“She gives us another scorer,” Burleson said. “We’ve got to get the other people involved.”
Central got 11 players into the Dallas game, and each played at least a small part in the rivalry win. Five of Hillsboro’s 23 turnovers were steals by Craig. “Everyone really stepped up,” Wendring said. “We played really well as a team.”
Once the Panthers got a good lead, the jump shots seemed easier to make as well.
“We felt comfortable, we were able to relax and take our time on offense,” Wendring said.
Dallas was taking its time on offense against Central, but wasn’t able to crack the Panthers’ half-court defense very often. And when they did, the Dragons missed inside shots that would have made it a much closer game.
The Dragons finished with only six field goals (one in the first half). They did get to the free-throw line for 27 attempts and made 18. Sophomore post Katie Buccholz scored eight points, and sophomore forward Brook Dunkin had seven.
Dallas coach Danielle Landis said her team could learn from the game and do better, especially with the ball.
“When we don’t run our offense, we’re going to struggle,” she said.
The second half was only 24-22 for Central.
“I like that we didn’t quit and fought back,” Landis said.
The Dragons tried to deny scoring opportunities to Central standout Sadie Wendring, with mixed success.
“You take No. 15 out of the ballgame and they’re a different ballclub,” Landis said. “The few times I saw us sticking to her, I think she was getting frustrated, and their team didn’t really know what to do.”
The teams’ second and final league clash will come on Feb. 1 at Central.
“We’ll change it up when we play them next,” Landis said. “We’ve got to work on our offensive rebounding and take care of the ball first. “They’re beatable. Our conference is one of the toughest in 5A, and every night is going to be a battle. They’re not any tougher than we have faced (already this season). We’ll go up against tougher opponents than this.”
The Panthers had to come back for a nonleague game two days later. They journeyed to Hillsboro and never trailed the fellow Class 5A Spartans winning a close game 33-30.
Wendring posted 17 points and survived picking up her third foul a few seconds into the second quarter. Hillsboro stayed within striking distance all day but couldn’t get the shots it needed to catch the Panthers or go ahead.
Central’s offense — primarily using Wendring, freshman Hadley Craig and senior Naturelle Perez as ballhandlers — ran off the final 59 seconds to protect the three-point lead.
Hillsboro had only a couple of team fouls and elected to try to get a turnover rather than intentionally foul.
“The girls played really well. This was a great win, and I could not be more proud of them and their effort,” coach Marc Burleson said. “It was a very gutsy win for us. Hillsboro challenged us, mentally and physically. Our defense stepped up again, especially when we needed a stop.
“Offensively, we were not as sharp as we were against Dallas, but we are still getting great looks. I’m waiting for us to break out on offense and light it up. I’m hoping it happens sooner rather than later.”
Central raised its record to 3-3. Central next plays on Dec. 27, in the first of three games in three days in Bend. The Panthers will take on Redmond, then Bend on Dec. 28, followed by Mountain View on Dec. 29.
The Dragons have two games remaining before the start of 2022. They are slated to play Molalla on Wednesday in the second and final day of the Cascade (High) Holiday Classic; Dallas was to have played Corbett on Tuesday. And, Dallas will go to play the Hillsboro Spartans on their
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.