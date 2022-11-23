Head coach Arnold Garcia has been around the program since he graduated from Central in 1975. This year, Garcia will be entering his fifth season as the head coach since taking over. His hope for the team is breaking through the vaunted middle pack. In last year’s state meet, the Panthers finished right in the middle at 16th of 28 qualified teams. With the talent returning, Central is hoping to work their way toward the upper third of teams.
“Ethan Dunigan is a two-time state runner-up who will be returning for us,” said Garcia. “And it was disappointing for him last year because he lost by one point. He was getting a takedown right at the very end but he just ran out of time. And if you give him two more seconds he’s probably a state champion. We’re looking forward to seeing him this season. We have posters hanging of our state champions in our wrestling room and he wants to earn a poster up there.”
Of the three qualifiers for state last year, Central graduated fourth place finisher Joseph Pearson. But along with Dunigan, Jose Lugo will be making a return hoping to earn himself a podium finish this time at state.
“I think this year he’s going to make some progress,” said Garcia. “And we have other kids coming in that will be big for us. Gabe Haines, Porter Keeney and Issabell Branske, to name a few, will be really good for us and we’ve added a few more. So right now we’re at about 30 kids.”
With the numbers continuing to grow in the right direction and the Panthers returning some impact wrestlers, Garcia would like to see Central finish higher than last year in the district meet and aim toward the top at state.
“I’d like to finish past the middle of the pack,” said Garcia. “I’d like to beat a couple of teams in our district that we usually beat at the state meet because we have a few kids that finish pretty high. But I’d like to beat those teams at the district meet.”
Garcia added he’s also excited to watch Ethan and Jose because they are so close and such great kids.
“So it would be really great if they could finish out on the podium together. But not just those two, I’m excited to see how our first year kids develop and how our other returners can develop as well,” Garcia said.
The first meet for Central will be on Dec. 3 at Cascade with the starting time scheduled for 9 a.m. Then following that a couple weeks later when the Panthers will host the Van Holstad Invitational on Dec. 16.
