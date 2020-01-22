Itemizer-Observer
DALLAS — It wasn’t the outcome the Central High School wrestling team wanted in the “Polk County Rivalry” meet at Dallas High School on Thursday.
But head coach Arnold Garcia said he wasn’t surprised by the 51-18 loss.
“The dual with Dallas turned out as expected,” he said. “We weren’t matched up well.”
Senior Leslie Torres nabbed the win against Dallas’ Kimmy Holgate in the 120-bracket; the two had competed last year at districts, and Holgate walked away from that duel with the win. At 145 pounds, freshman Ethan Dunnigan overtook senior Colson Spencer from Dallas in a 17-6 decision; junior Brock Pierce pinned James Depas four minutes into their dual in the 170-pound division; and Jordyn Montano defeated freshman Garrett Munkers in a 6-1 decision for 220.
Pierce and Depas had competed at a meet earlier in the season, and while Pierce nabbed that win, too, he said he performed a lot better that time than he did on Thursday.
“The match ended good, but I wrestled bad at first,” he said. “I’m tired. We ended up wrestling at Perry Burlison early in the year, and I ended up pinning him in a 1:15, but this time was way closer and I think I just got lucky.”
Halfway through the match, Pierce said he wasn’t going to let himself lose.
“(Depas) was on top and I told myself I did not want to lose. … so I turned around and got a reversal, and then from there I felt like it was good.”
So far Piece has won 24 matches and lost three.
“As a team, we keep improving,” Garcia said. “We just still have a lot of work to do.”
On Saturday, the Panthers celebrated a victory, defeating Gladstone 61-15.
Senior Ty Pearson, at 132, pinned his opponent in 50 seconds; freshman Katalina Nielson won in a major decision 9-0.
The team heads to Mid Valley Classic on Friday at 10 a.m. at South Albany.
