ALBANY — The Central Panthers cross-country team competed against three other teams in the final regular league meet of the season at Timer Linn Park on Oct. 23 before the district league meet on Sat.

For the girls, this was their last chance to feel out where the team and its individuals were.

Sophomore Sophie Bliss and freshman Sadie Wendring were the top finishers for the Panthers, with Bliss crossing the line in 21:17.73 for 15th place, and Wendring following in 21:24.64 in 18th place.

“Me and Sophie (Bliss) and Faith (Sanchez) were all trying to stick together at first,” said Wendring, “because we do have districts soon, so we’re trying to stay nice and healthy and ready for that, so we went out strong as a team the first team for the first mile.”

“Yeah coach (Cirino) said to run the first mile rather slowly, and then pick it up toward the last mile,” Bliss said, chiming in.

Both girls said they were pleased with their performance.

“Today I’m pretty happy, I got a personal record,” Wendring said, “but I’m happy about that because I PR’d starting out slow, so I’m excited to see what I can do in districts. I’m feeling confident with myself and with my team. We’ve bonded a lot this year.”

“ – The secret ice cream trips during practice – ” Bliss interjected, laughing.

“ – Oh yeah, the secret ice cream trips during practice! So we’re running a lot better as a team, and I’m feeling pretty confident,” Wendring said.

“Coach Cirino really focuses on the team bonding. Team bonding. It’s all about team bonding,” Bliss said. On the boys team, senior Sean Stephenson led the way for the Panthers and crossed the finish line in 10th place, clocking in at 18:11.96.

Sophomore Gabriel Cirino finished in 13th place, crossing the line in 18:17.18.

Junior Corey Stephens and senior Wayne Weisensee finished in 15th and 16th place, respectively, clocking times of 18:35.44 and 18:36.87.

Stephenson was happy with how his race went.

“I think it went pretty well,” he said. “I PR’d. In a couple of my past races I went out on my first mile too hard and didn’t have enough left at the end, but I slowed it down a bunch so I was able to kick it in for the end in this race.”

At districts this weekend, he’s hoping to run under 18 minutes.

“That’s my goal. I think I can do it. Just need to find the little ways to kick more time off,” he said.

The Mid-Willamette Conference district meet begins at 2 p.m. on Saturday at Crystal Lake Sports Park in Corvallis.