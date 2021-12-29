By Steve BranDon
Itemizer-Observer
INDEPENDENCE — A Central youth football team is basking in the glow of an undefeated season.
“It was an extraordinary team,” coach Jake Sutherby said.
The Panthers played in a Pop Warner league for third- and fourth-graders. Led by what Sutherby called “a really good group of fourth graders,” the team went undefeated in six league games. And that was only part of the story.
The Panthers then got to go to Klamath Falls for a “postseason” game, and wound up not only playing two games but also winning them both to finish 8-0.
The Southern Oregon Pop Warner Association set up a Saturday game against a team from the Henley area. Sixteen of the Panthers’ 17 team members were able to go. Central won in overtime after a wild finish to regulation.
“We scored a touchdown with 12 seconds left” to take the lead, Sutherby said. “We had a great defense all year, but we messed up, and they ran 55 yards for a touchdown to tie it.”
The game went to an OT in which each team had four cracks at scoring from the 10-yard line. Central went first and got into the end zone on a first-down run. Henley jumped offside, and the Panthers were able to stop them for the win.
Central also lined up a second game for the following day, and with 14 players the Panthers beat the Los River Raiders as well, winning by close to 20 points.
The team played its home games at Central High, and “we destroyed everybody in our league,” Sutherby said. “Our defense had four shutouts, and we won all but one of our games by about 20 points, and sometimes we had to hold back.”
West Albany was second in the league with a 5-1 record, Sutherby said.
