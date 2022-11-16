While the OSAA-sanctioned season for Oregon high school cross-country teams has come to a close, many schools in the state and throughout the Pacific Northwest region opted to continue their season by going under a new name. The West Salem Titans now compete under the name Cherry City XC and swapped their forest green jerseys for red and black singlets.
The boys took on the top flight of the competition in a field that saw nearly 200 runners and had 22 teams end up with a score. Cherry City ended with 177 points to finish fourth behind only two other Oregon teams and one school from Idaho.
“Post season events are a little more fun,” said head coach Dalton Lindsey. “You get to travel, stay the night and you’re with the team a little bit more. But we take every race as an opportunity to learn and get better. Even the events we don’t do very well we always learn something.”
Junior Jack Meier led the way for the Cherries with a time of 15:41 and all the other scoring runners came within 30 seconds of each other. Brady Blivin (16:05), Logan Schwartz (16:07), Garrett Fenske (16:16) and Isaac McDonald (16:28) rounded out the rest of the scoring for the boys.
The girls competed in the open invitational heat and also took fourth coming away with 181 total points and was the highest-scoring team from Oregon in the field.
Sophomore Gitte Lonigan (19:38) and freshman Avery Meier (19:40) led the Cherry City girls side and both finished inside the top 25. The next three finishers all crossed the line within 20 seconds of each other with lone upperclassman Julianne Rommel (20:25) coming across first. Freshmen Mia Rasca (20:32) and Abby Evans (20:43) rounded out the scoring for the girls team. The next race was scheduled for Nov. 19 in Washington but it looks like the undercover Titans will travel to Huntsville, Alabama on Dec. 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.