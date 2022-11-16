WSCC

Itemizer-Observer

While the OSAA-sanctioned season for Oregon high school cross-country teams has come to a close, many schools in the state and throughout the Pacific Northwest region opted to continue their season by going under a new name. The West Salem Titans now compete under the name Cherry City XC and swapped their forest green jerseys for red and black singlets.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.