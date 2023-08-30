New season, same goal.
To win a state championship is the goal for every varsity football player and coach that wears the red, white and black of Central High School, said head coach Joel Everett, now in his fourth year at the helm.
That’s why last year’s marks of 6-2 in Mid-Willamette Conference play and 7-3 overall, along with a quarterfinal appearance in the Class 5A state playoffs, are considered substandard.
Last year’s run was with an experienced roster, one that included 20 seniors, many of whom manned skilled positions. This year there are 10 seniors.
Groundwork for a state title bid begins under the sun.
“We’ve got to coach up our kids and get them used to game-like scenarios as best we can in practice, and have them confident when we play South Albany in that first game of the year,” said Everett. “They have to feel like they’re ready to play under those Friday night lights.”
This year’s leaders include junior quarterback Andrew Taufa’asau, a former F-back with varsity game experience. The lead tailback is Asa Moa Pritchard, a junior. Anchoring the O-line are left tackle Gabe Haines, a junior, right tackle Porter Keeney, a junior, guard Carlos Rodriguez, a senior, and center Chase Moore, a senior.
“So we’ve got kids that have been in the program. They just haven’t had a ton of Friday nights experience,” said Everett.
Given the changes, communication and understanding are key.
“We’ve been working on making sure everyone understands the roles and responsibilities and the positions that they’re in now. Trying to build that unity. When you replace so many guys you kind of have to rebuild that chemistry within the team,” said Everett.
Central’s tradition of winning provides an assist.
“It helps build that accountability, helps build that culture. The culture is what the team’s based on,” he said. “So as long as you have a strong culture, and kids enjoy that culture, it’s a place they want to be, regardless of winning and losing. They’re going to want to be part of that group because it’s a good life experience.”
Any run to a state title begins with taking care of business in the Mid-Willamette Conference. Not a simple task, given that five of its teams advanced to last year’s state playoffs. With four of these teams - Central, South Albany, Silverton and Dallas - advancing to the quarterfinals.
“Every week, it’s going to be a grind,” said Everett of league play.
The grind begins immediately. Central hosts a tough South Albany squad Friday at 7 p.m.
“South Albany is coached extremely well. They’ve gotten us the last two years. So we’re really hoping to turn that around and start the season on the right foot, rather than trying to figure out what went wrong,” said Everett.
There are no non conference games on Central’s schedule. Every game counts. That only increases the stakes. Have one off-day and a team could fall short of the playoffs.
“It’s just tough knowing that they all matter in our league,” Everett said. “You’re only guaranteed a certain number of spots, and if you drop that one you’re going to be in trouble.”
The Panthers’ season ended last year with a quarterfinal loss to Summit High School of Bend, the eventual state champion.
