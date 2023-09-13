Caden Swanson, of Jesuit, outdueled Ty Cirino, of Central, down the stretch to win the Men’s 5,000 Meters Varsity race at Saturday’s Ash Creek XC Festival.
The festival was hosted by Western Oregon University.
Cirino placed second, finishing less than three seconds (15:33.20 to 15:30.00) behind the leader.
“If I can kick as hard as I can, then I’ll win. If not, ‘cause I know (Swanson) is super fast, then I’m just going to let him go if I don’t feel like going,” said Cirino, a sophomore, in discussing strategy. “I knew it was going to be close, and I was going to be happy with the win, and I was going to be happy even if he outkicked me.”
His time was faster than any Class 5A runner’s at the meet.
“Going from being at the top of the rankings last year to coming first race and being right at the top, it’s a great feeling,” he added
Cirino ran with purpose from his first paces.
“I knew that I would be at the top of the pack,” he said. “At the start of the race, I just tried to flush everything out and just go with that front pack, and that’s exactly what I did.”
Soon enough, he was feeling good and ready for separation.
“I was feeling good more than halfway through the race,” Cirino said. “And so once I kind of solidified my spot, I just knew I had a kick and was going to be able to push to the end.”
And push he did. Cirino briefly led down the home stretch, but Swanson passed him some 200 meters from the finish line.
“(Ty) ran a fantastic race. We did not necessarily want him to lead, but he was comfortable at that pace and led for a while, trading that spot with some of the other leaders,” said Eli Cirino, coach of the Panthers, and father to Ty.
The other leaders of the pack represented a who’s who of Oregon prep runners.
“Those were some of the top runners in the state and (Ty) proved to himself that he belongs amongst them. A great confidence builder,” said Eli Cirino.
Ty Cirino wasn’t the only Panther harrier to gain a confidence boost.
“We hoped we’d have some breakout performances from the boys team, and we did,” said Eli Cirino.
For Central, Aidan Wendring was in 25th place, Truman Swartzfager in 73rd, John Butler in 108th, Alfredo Ortiz Heredia in 132nd, Atticus Tesch in 134th, Ryan Burgett in 171st, and Keagan Korbe in 176th.
Cirino, Wendring, Butler, Heredia and Tesch each posted personal records. Butler, a freshman, “also ran well in his first 5,000 and will be pushing for a varsity spot,” said Eli Cirino. “It’s very exciting to have a group pushing each other as it inevitably makes them all faster.”
Dallas High School was also at the meet, but did not field a full team. Philip Kath, a junior, was 58th to lead a trio of Dragons. Joseph Mayfield finished 115th and Bryce Hoxie 151st.
For the Titans of West Salem, Justin Bell was 17th, Garrett Fenske was 18th, Dylan McGuirk 56th, Nolan Venti 64th, Henry Baker 72nd, Trevor Henkel 78th and David Rodriguez 83rd.
West Salem competes at the Class 6A level.
The Panthers placed 14th out of 25 teams, with 312 points. As for Mid-Willamette Conference mates, Crescent Valley was 12th (311) and Silverton (443) was 18th.
To virtually no one’s surprise, Jesuit was first with 26 points, followed by South Eugene (142), Sheldon (186), Sunset (193) and West Salem (207 points) to round out the top five.
