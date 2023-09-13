Ty Cirino

The Panthers’ Ty Cirino (center) ran well at the Ash Creek XC Festival at Western Oregon University. The sophomore finished second overall. He also posted the fastest time of any Class 5A runner at the meet.

 Photo by Lance Masterson

Caden Swanson, of Jesuit, outdueled Ty Cirino, of Central, down the stretch to win the Men’s 5,000 Meters Varsity race at Saturday’s Ash Creek XC Festival.

The festival was hosted by Western Oregon University.

