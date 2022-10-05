Central and Dallas cross country joined a field of 55 teams at The Harrier Classic in Albany on Oct. 1. The Central boys, led by freshman Ty Cirino, took 22nd with 542 points out of 34 teams that scored. The Dallas boys team finished 20th with 512 points. The Dallas girls, led by freshman Kelsey Rodli who finished seventh overall, placed sixth place with 191 points out of 27. The Central girls team did not score.
The scoring runners for the Centrals boys included Ty Cirino (16:31), Aidan Wendring (18:39), Truman Swartzfager (19:30), John Butler (20:31) and Jason Vega (21:35). The Dallas boys scoring runners were Philip Kahl (18:03), Noah Zajac (18:16), Toby Slade (18:30), Keegan Schilling (20:07) and Joseph Maxfield (21:41). Scoring for the Dallass scorers were Kelsey Rodli (19:28), Ah Pymm McDaniel (21:08), Ivy McIntosh (21:17), Polly Olliff (22:20) and Marley Lamb (22:53).
Both Central and Dallas will be back on the racing course Oct. 5 with the Panthers competing at Crystal Lake Sports Park and the Dragons running at Crescent Valley.
The Titans cross country team traveled to Champoeg State Park to take part in the Champoeg Invitational on Oct. 1. Both the boys and girls teams finished in the top 10, with the boys taking 10th with 271 points and the girls taking sixth with 171 points.
“I think Saturday it was fun to see. We bumped up some of our JV runners up to compete in varsity,” said Head Coach Dalton Lindsey. “And that kind of gave our varsity runners a bye week this past week. So I think it was good for us to see how our runners would respond with that and we definitely learned some key points to focus on the rest of the season.”
The boys scorers were Justin Bell (17:52), Carter Parent (18:11), Trevor Henkel (18:15), Dominic Stephens (18:59) and Benjamin Lewis (19:00). The girls scorers were led by freshman Abby Evans (20:55), followed by Malia Morrison (22:30), Charlotte Haworth (22:36), Lillian Tice (22:40) and Emma Anderson (23:10).
West Salem will have a dual meet on Oct. 5 against South Salem at Bush Park in Salem and follow that up with a trip to Lakewood High School in Washington to compete at the Nike Hole in the Wall Invitational.
