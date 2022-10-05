Cross country

Itemizer-Observer

Central and Dallas cross country joined a field of 55 teams at The Harrier Classic in Albany on Oct. 1. The Central boys, led by freshman Ty Cirino, took 22nd with 542 points out of 34 teams that scored. The Dallas boys team finished 20th with 512 points. The Dallas girls, led by freshman Kelsey Rodli who finished seventh overall, placed sixth place with 191 points out of 27. The Central girls team did not score.

