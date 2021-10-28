MONMOUTH -- Western Oregon men’s basketball team is looking to surprise people this season.

The Wolves were picked to finish eighth out of 10 teams in the Great Northwest Athletic Conference by the league’s coaches.

One coach who sounds optimistic about bettering that prediction is WOU’s Wes Pifer.

“This team has a chance to be really good,” he said. “I’d put us up against anybody.”

Pifer sees the Wolves going 10 deep with “a good mix of newcomers/veterans and talented junior college players.”

The Wolves averaged a GNAC-high 86.6 points per game the last time they played, in 2019-20, when they finished 18-9 with a first-round loss in the conference championships.

Pifer wants this season’s team to build on that and on the style of pressure defense and attacking offense. “We have one of the fastest-paced offenses in the country. We want to hunt for the best shot we can get — we talk about going from good to great — but we will push the ball hard. And we’ll probably be in one of our press games 35 out of the 40 minutes,” he said.

Top returning players include starters 6-7 junior guard Cameron Cranston and 6-10 junior forward John Morrill-Keeler. Cranston was one of 15 GNAC players tabbed for the preseason all-league team. He was second on the 2019-20 Wolves in scoring with 13 points per game and has “made himself even more of a threat,” Pifer said.

Also expected to play significant minutes are senior guard Tyreek Price, sophomore guard Collin Warmouth, junior guard Daisone Hughes, sophomore guard Antonio Salinas, junior guard Yosani Clay and redshirt freshman RJ Veliz.

“They can all dribble, pass and shoot, and we can score at all five positions,” Pifer said.

Price is the only senior. The roster is heavy with juniors, boasting seven players in that class.

Western Oregon opens at home with an exhibition game at 7 p.m. Nov. 4 versus Linfield. All seven preseason games will be away, with the home and GNAC opener Thursday, Dec. 2 against Alaska Fairbanks.