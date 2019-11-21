MONMOUTH — Grace Knapp is headed to the biggest cross-country meet of her life on Saturday.
Three years ago, the now-senior at Western Oregon University wasn’t sure a running career would be in her future. “I got injured my sophomore year, and I was out of running for almost a year,” Knapp said. “I got into a steeple accident. This girl in front of me fell and then I fell on top of her, and they thought it wasn’t a big deal at first, just a twisted ankle, and then it never really healed. It was a weird, really, prolonged thing. I’m fine mostly now — sometimes it will still hurt, but it was a full year of not competing. I wasn’t even sure that I would be able to come back and compete at the level I used to, before, so just the fact that I was able to come back and run — and not just run but be way more competitive than I even was before — I’m just very thankful for that.”
Knapp qualified individually for the National Collegiate Athletic Association championships on Nov. 11 after a strong showing at the Divison II West Regional cross-country meet on Nov. 9 in Monmouth, where she crossed the finish line in sixth place with a time of 20:57.4, earning All-West Region Honors and a personal record to cap her final 6-kilometer race on the Ash Creek Preserve.
She said it went well for her.
“I notoriously go out way too fast,” she said, laughing. “I tried staying back in the front pack and then would try to work my way back up, hoping that would keep me from going out too fast. It worked somewhat — my first mile was way faster than the rest of them. I had a kick for once, which I never do. I would focus on a girl in front of me and run her down, and the fact that I had enough energy left in me to even do that was a big change for me.”
She’s worked hard over the last year to get to this point.
“I think I progressed really well throughout the season. Each race I took what I learned from the last one, and used it to run better in the next race,” she said, “which worked out really well because I had a crazy PR for the regional meet, like over a minute, and I had already had a PR the meet before.”
Saturday’s 6K race in Sacramento will be the first time Knapp competes at a national cross-country meet.
“I’m very excited,” she said. “It’s a little nerve-wracking, going by myself, not qualifying with the team, but I think it will be a really great experience regardless, and it kind of takes the pressure off me, because I can run my race and not worry about how it affects the team.”
She’s keeping her expectations low.
“I wanna do well, but I’m just excited to see what happens,” she said. “It would be cool if I got another PR or a personal best, but, just being there is a lot for me, a first-time qualifier for nationals. I try not to have too many expectations, because I can get into my own head a lot.”
As Knapp wraps up her final year of cross-country with the Wolves, gratefulness gushes out of her.
“Last year, the fact that I could run was so impressive, and this year, not just that I was running, but that I was competitive, so, every race I’m in I’m so thankful that people, like, (head coach Mike) Johnson believed in me.”
One of her favorite memories from the past several years runninf wih the Wolves was the first race she competed in after recovering from her injury.
“I finished and I wasn’t in pain and, I’m like, ‘I’m back.’”
Running is a passion Knapp stumbled upon her junior year of high school.
“I did other sports and I realized that my favorite thing about them were the conditioning runs,” she said, laughing, “and I was like, that’s probably a sign that maybe I should do that (run) instead. Also my high school coach was very supportive. I had him as a teacher and he talked me into it, like, ‘Oh, maybe you should come out and run.’”
She’s glad she made the switch.
“I really like how you can see progress in running, and you set a goal and your effort is directly shown in whether or not you can attain it,” she said. “If I put in the miles and the work than I can get there.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.