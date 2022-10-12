Itemizer-Observer
Coming into the week the Panthers volleyball team had a loaded schedule. Central would play on back-to-back nights to open the week, then travel to Crescent Valley to face the Raiders for a second time. While the Panthers were able to pick up a four set win against Woodburn earlier in the week, they were beaten 3-0 against Crescent Valley.
“I liked our enthusiasm,” said head coach Bruce Myers. “And we made adjustments, but unfortunately, they (Crescent Valley) have too many weapons.”
In the latter contest against Crescent Valley, Kendall Seidel and Hadley Craig led the Panther offense with four kills each and Ashley Barba tallied 15 assists on the evening.
Crescent Valley jumped out to a lead early in the first set and was holding a 20-11 advantage until the Panthers strung some points together to cut into the lead 21-15. Central wasn’t able to completely snatch the momentum in the first set and the Raiders held off any hopes for a comeback as they took the first set 25-16.
The second set had similar beats to the first when Crescent Valley held a few-point lead and a 6-0 Raider run saw them ahead 18-12. Central couldn’t muster any momentum of their own and points from Crescent Valley’s Taelyn Bentley and Addison Staab brought the set to a close for another Raider set win 25-14.
With Crescent Valley holding a two set to none lead the Panthers continued to compete deep into the third set. After a Seidel serving ace, Central found themselves within three points to Crescent Valley’s lead, but again, the Panthers weren’t able to pull ahead of the Raiders as Cresecent Valley closed out the set with a block at the net and serving ace to win the final set 25-18.
On Oct. 8, the Panthers traveled to Sherwood High School to finish out their week at the Sherwood tournament. In pool play, Central got two wins against St. Helens and Century to finish second overall in their group. Then in bracket play the Panthers were ousted by Camas, a school in Washington.
“We’re starting to play without having to think,” said Myers. “We’re playing more instinctual and not having to worry as much about being in the right spot and that was really evident at the tournament. The girls were making adjustments on their own and for us it’s just a matter of improving and learning a little bit more so that things become more instinctual.”
Central will travel for their next two games on Oct. 18 at Dallas with a start time of 6:30 p.m. and Oct. 20 at South Albany starting at 7 p.m.
