CHS Volleyball

Sophomore Hadley Craig aims her hit over the Crescent Valley defense.

 Photo by Kendrick Murphy/Itemizer-Observer

Itemizer-Observer

Coming into the week the Panthers volleyball team had a loaded schedule. Central would play on back-to-back nights to open the week, then travel to Crescent Valley to face the Raiders for a second time. While the Panthers were able to pick up a four set win against Woodburn earlier in the week, they were beaten 3-0 against Crescent Valley.

