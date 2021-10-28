POLK COUNTY — It’s postseason time in high school cross country.

District meets this week will determine league champions and state qualifiers. Dallas and Central runners are headed to Lebanon on Saturday for the Class 5A Mid-Willamette Conference district meet at Seven Oak Middle School.

The girls varsity race kicks things off at 11 a.m. West Salem will run in the 6A Mountain Valley Conference district meet Wednesday at Pine Nursery Park in Bend.

The Dallas girls have a strong shot at earning a trip to the Nov. 7 state championships, which will take place at Lane Community College in Eugene.

The Dragons are ranked third in the MWC, and the top four teams out of nine at district go to state. North Salem and Silverton are close behind Dallas, though, in the projections based on best times this season.

Two of those three teams are likely to make it to state, with Corvallis and Crescent Valley almost shoo-ins for the top two spots in one order or another.

The Central girls rank eighth in the MWC, and the Panthers’ boys are seventh. Dallas’ boys rank sixth. West Salem needs to place in the top three at district to qualify for state, and the Titans are clear contenders. Their boys rank second in the MVC, and the girls are fourth.

Individuals may qualify for state as well, but they have to place in the top five at their 5A district meet and in the top seven at a 6A district meet.

Dallas Three freshmen have set the pace for the Dallas girls: Ah Pymm McDaniel, Polly Olliff and Ivy McIntosh, who rank 10th, 12th and 13th in the conference.

Last week, McDaniel placed first in a four-team meet at Seven Oaks. Her time of 20 minutes, 21.27 seconds was 20 seconds ahead of the runner-up. Olliff earned eighth place.

Dallas freshman Philip Kahl is the 13th-ranked MWC boy going into the district meet. Teammate Toby Slade, a junior, is 49th. Kahl was 16th and Slade 18th last week in a five-team boys race at Seven Oak. Junior Noah Zajac was 19th as the Dragons’ No. 3 finisher.

Overall, the Dragons’ times weren’t great, though, and the team continues to deal with a few question marks related to illness and interruptions in training.

“It makes me a little nervous,” Dallas coach Monique Lankheet said, “but our top three girls are all wrestlers and know how to compete, how to lay down the gauntlet.”

Central Central’s top boys are senior Gabriel Cirino, 31st in the MWC, and freshman Truman Swartzfager, 32nd. They ran eighth and ninth, respectively, in last week’s four-team league meet at Avery Park, Corvallis, where the Central boys edged North Salem by one point for second place.

Also for Central, sophomore Alfredo Ortiz Heredia Jr., ran a PR to place 19th, one spot behind fellow Panther Joseph Clark, another soph. And Central junior Sam Wynn turned in a PR as he placed 28th. Sophie Bliss, No. 26 in the MWC, and Faith Sanchez, No. 31, both seniors, lead the Central girls heading to district.

Bliss was 11th in the four-team meet last week in Corvallis. Freshman Hannah Gilbert, Sanchez and senior Gretchen Mitchell finished 14th-16th, and Central junior Jayden Taylor was 19th among the girls.

“We had some solid results,” Central coach Eli Cirino said of the meet last week. “Judging from the overall results, this was not a fast course, so not many PRs. But when you compare how we did with other teams close to us in the hypothetical standings, we did really well. We beat a couple teams that look stronger, on paper.

“Our younger runners are experiencing some real growth right now. Sam Wynn and Alfredo Ortiz both had nice PRs and are building strength and confidence every day. On the girls side, freshman, Hannah Gilbert is coming on strong and shaking up our top five.

“This team had been an absolute pleasure to work with, every day. The way they support and push each other has been fantastic. I am optimistic that our boys and girls teams can be in the top six at district. We don’t have a realistic chance of advancing a group to state. But our kids are feeling competitive and have nothing to lose.”

West Salem For West Salem, sophomore Jack Meier is second in the MVC rankings, close behind South Salem junior Kelvin Wilson. West Salem freshman Gitte Lonigan is ranked 12th in the league.

The Titans’ next girls are junior Olivia Moye, 23rd, and sophomore Julianne Rommel, 28th.